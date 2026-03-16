Calls

Google calendar for all calls. Some calls are weekly, some are bi-weekly, monthly or quarterly. Check the calendar for full info.

New Call: Starting this Saturday, and for the next 20 weeks, Anthony will be guiding us through MIT’s “Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs”, on software architecture design, which is still a critical human skill in AI/ML software development.

Monday, 3/16: Working Group, Fitness, Tech/Crypto

Tuesday, 3/17 : Entrepreneurship, Dating, Full-Group Call (Exitville Retreat), Civic Engagement

Wednesday, 3/18: Acquisition Entrepreneurship, Fitness, Paideia, Meditation

Thursday, 3/19: Great Houses, Expat/Social Hour, Investing, Canada Regional E-meetup, Real Estate

Friday, 3/20: Fitness

Saturday, 3/21: Cybersecurity, Study Group (MIT’s “Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs”)

Upcoming General Calls

QUARTERLY EXIT PUSH: Building Multi-Domain Sovereignty: Personal & Network // Domestic & Foreign. March Theme: Taking Pro-Social Action for Sovereignty

3/17: EXIT man Jonathan reviewing the ExitVille Retreat and future major EXIT event discussion. Hosted by DB (JCB will be at his local Utah GOP caucus.)

3/24: We will hear from Utah State House Rep Trevor Lee on the view from the Utah statehouse, running & governing as a Poaster, and how our guys can get involved in their own jurisdictions. After the call, we will discuss progress and agenda of EXIT Strategic Leadership & Preparedness initiative.

3/31: Review of Q1 2026 and preview of Q2 main line of effort.

Meetups

Check #Announcements-WEEKLY channel for meetup details.

3/16: Dallas/Fort Worth (with JCB), New York City

3/19: Canada E-Meetup

3/20 : Seattle

3/20: Brian Head, UT (with JCB)

3/21: Columbus

3/22: St. Marys, KS

3/27: Bountiful, UT (with JCB), Atlanta

4/4: Utah Valley

4/10: Nashville

4/11: Houston (with JCB), Washington DC

4/17: Atlanta

4/18: Columbus (with JCB)

4/20: Dallas/Fort Worth, New York City

5/2: Provo (with JCB)

Big Meetups needing RSVP

3/20- 3/22- EXIT members ski trip in Brian Head, UT (with JCB)

4/24-4/26 Hudson Valley Spring Meetup

Please RSVP Promptly!

JCB Upcoming Travel Schedule:

3/13-3/16: Austin

3/16: Dallas/Fort Worth

3/21: Brian Head, UT

4/11: Houston

4/18: Columbus, OH

5/18: Boston/Manchester, NH

5/22: Philadelphia

6/5: San Francisco

6/27: Denver

EXIT Shiller’s List: Support EXIT projects

Cocktail Hour Invites for EXIT Members and Substack Paid Subscribers: Cocktail hours take place at the end of a member meetup, usually after dinner, and are a great way to get to know the EXIT guys in your area, and see if full membership is right for you.

(If you are an EXIT member, you will be invited to the member meetup via email, and details will be available in your regional channel on RocketChat.)