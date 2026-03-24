Calls

NOTE: Investing Call has been moved to Tuesdays at 7PM ET.

Monday, 3/23: Working Group, Fitness, Fatherhood/Homeschool, AI

Tuesday, 3/17 : Entrepreneurship, Investing, New Guy Call, Full-Group Call (Trevor Lee), Leadership Call Update

Wednesday, 3/18: Drones/EWAR Call, Acquisition Entrepreneurship, Fitness, Paideia, Texas Regional E-Meetup, West Coast Regional E-Meetup

Thursday, 3/19: Great Houses, Expat Social Hour, EXIT Bar Association Call

Friday, 3/20: Fitness

Saturday, 3/21: Cybersecurity, Study Group (MIT’s “Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs”), Jung

Upcoming General Calls

QUARTERLY EXIT PUSH: Building Multi-Domain Sovereignty: Personal & Network // Domestic & Foreign. March Theme: Taking Pro-Social Action for Sovereignty

3/24: We will hear from Utah State House Rep Trevor Lee on the view from the Utah statehouse, running & governing as a Poaster, and how our guys can get involved in their own jurisdictions. After the call, we will discuss progress and agenda of EXIT Strategic Leadership & Preparedness initiative.

3/31: Review of Q1 2026 and preview of Q2 main line of effort.

4/7: Ben Wilson of How to Take Over the World will be speaking on seizing the opportunities that lie in volatility.

Meetups

NOTE: May travel schedule has been adjusted — instead of Philadelphia meetup 5/22, we will hold meetups in DC (5/16), New York (5/18), and Boston (5/19).

Check #Announcements-WEEKLY channel for meetup details.

3/27: Bountiful, UT (with JCB)

4/4: Utah Valley

4/10: Nashville

4/11: Houston (with JCB), Washington DC

4/17: Atlanta

4/18: Columbus (with JCB)

4/20: Dallas/Fort Worth, New York City

4/25: St. Louis (every other month)

5/2: Provo (with JCB)

5/8: Nashville

5/9: Houston

5/15: Atlanta

5/16: (new) Washington DC (with JCB), Columbus

5/18: (new) New York City (with JCB), Dallas/Fort Worth, Boston

5/19: (rescheduled) Boston (with JCB)

5/22: Philadelphia

Big Meetups needing RSVP

4/24-4/26 Hudson Valley Spring Meetup

Please RSVP Promptly!

JCB Upcoming Travel Schedule:

4/11: Houston

4/18: Columbus, OH

5/16: (new) Washington, DC

5/18: (new) New York City

5/19: (rescheduled) Boston

6/5: San Francisco

6/27: Denver

EXIT Shiller’s List: Support EXIT projects

Cocktail Hour Invites for EXIT Members and Substack Paid Subscribers: Cocktail hours take place at the end of a member meetup, usually after dinner, and are a great way to get to know the EXIT guys in your area, and see if full membership is right for you.

(If you are an EXIT member, you will be invited to the member meetup via email, and details will be available in your regional channel on RocketChat.)