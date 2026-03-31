Calls

NOTE: Investing Call has been moved to Tuesdays at 7PM ET.

Monday, 3/30: Working Group, Fitness, Tech/Crypto

Tuesday, 3/31 : Entrepreneurship, Investing, Full-Group Call (Q1 Review, Q2 Preview),

Wednesday, 4/1: Acquisition Entrepreneurship, Fitness, Paideia, Ham Radio, EXITville

Thursday, 4/2: Great Houses, Expat Social Hour

Friday, 4/3: Fitness

Saturday, 4/4: No Calls

Upcoming General Calls

QUARTERLY EXIT PUSH: Building Multi-Domain Sovereignty: Personal & Network // Domestic & Foreign. March Theme: Taking Pro-Social Action for Sovereignty

3/31: Review of Q1 2026 and preview of Q2 main line of effort.

4/7: Ben Wilson of How to Take Over the World will be speaking on seizing the opportunities that lie in volatility, and the risks taken by founders.

4/14: Colton Murray on multi-generational family business.

Meetups

NOTE: May travel schedule has been adjusted — instead of Philadelphia meetup 5/22, we will hold meetups in DC (5/16), New York (5/18), and Boston (5/19).

Check #Announcements-WEEKLY channel for meetup details.

4/4: Utah Valley

4/10: Nashville

4/11: Houston (with JCB), Washington DC

4/17: Atlanta

4/18: Columbus (with JCB)

4/20: Dallas/Fort Worth, New York City

4/25: St. Louis (every other month)

5/2: Provo (with JCB)

5/8: Nashville

5/9: Houston

5/15: Atlanta

5/16: (new) Washington DC (with JCB), Columbus

5/18: (new) New York City (with JCB), Dallas/Fort Worth, Boston

5/19: (rescheduled) Boston (with JCB)

5/22: Philadelphia

Big Meetups needing RSVP

4/24-4/26 Hudson Valley Spring Meetup

Please RSVP Promptly!

JCB Upcoming Travel Schedule:

4/11: Houston

4/18: Columbus, OH

5/16: (new) Washington, DC

5/18: (new) New York City

5/19: (rescheduled) Boston

6/5: San Francisco

6/27: Denver

EXIT Shiller’s List: Support EXIT projects

Cocktail Hour Invites for EXIT Members and Substack Paid Subscribers: Cocktail hours take place at the end of a member meetup, usually after dinner, and are a great way to get to know the EXIT guys in your area, and see if full membership is right for you.

(If you are an EXIT member, you will be invited to the member meetup via email, and details will be available in your regional channel on RocketChat.)