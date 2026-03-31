EXIT News, Week of 3/29/26
Calls
NOTE: Investing Call has been moved to Tuesdays at 7PM ET.
Monday, 3/30: Working Group, Fitness, Tech/Crypto
Tuesday, 3/31: Entrepreneurship, Investing, Full-Group Call (Q1 Review, Q2 Preview),
Wednesday, 4/1: Acquisition Entrepreneurship, Fitness, Paideia, Ham Radio, EXITville
Thursday, 4/2: Great Houses, Expat Social Hour
Friday, 4/3: Fitness
Saturday, 4/4: No Calls
Upcoming General Calls
QUARTERLY EXIT PUSH: Building Multi-Domain Sovereignty: Personal & Network // Domestic & Foreign. March Theme: Taking Pro-Social Action for Sovereignty
3/31: Review of Q1 2026 and preview of Q2 main line of effort.
4/7: Ben Wilson of How to Take Over the World will be speaking on seizing the opportunities that lie in volatility, and the risks taken by founders.
4/14: Colton Murray on multi-generational family business.
Meetups
NOTE: May travel schedule has been adjusted — instead of Philadelphia meetup 5/22, we will hold meetups in DC (5/16), New York (5/18), and Boston (5/19).
Check #Announcements-WEEKLY channel for meetup details.
4/4: Utah Valley
4/10: Nashville
4/11: Houston (with JCB), Washington DC
4/17: Atlanta
4/18: Columbus (with JCB)
4/20: Dallas/Fort Worth, New York City
4/25: St. Louis (every other month)
5/2: Provo (with JCB)
5/8: Nashville
5/9: Houston
5/15: Atlanta
5/16: (new) Washington DC (with JCB), Columbus
5/18: (new) New York City (with JCB), Dallas/Fort Worth,
Boston
5/19: (rescheduled) Boston (with JCB)
5/22:
Philadelphia
Big Meetups needing RSVP
4/24-4/26 Hudson Valley Spring Meetup
Please RSVP Promptly!
JCB Upcoming Travel Schedule:
4/11: Houston
4/18: Columbus, OH
5/16: (new) Washington, DC
5/18: (new) New York City
5/19: (rescheduled) Boston
6/5: San Francisco
6/27: Denver
EXIT Shiller’s List: Support EXIT projects
Johann Kurtz’s new book has dropped. *Leaving a Legacy: Inheritance, Charity, & Thousand-Year Families.*
Greg Treat’s Great Houses Call has spun off into an independent podcast, the Great Houses Forum. Please subscribe and repost.
An EXIT Man has published a new book, *Code Architect: Intentional Designing with AI.*
Aginter Press has completed another translation of important historical documents: Allied War Crimes.
Sigilante has published a book, The Deseret Alphabet: A Fixed and Unalterable Sound
Chris Hardman has launched his new sleep drink, Sova. Use promo code EXIT10 for 10% off.
Brett Peterson’s direct-to-consumer beef processor in Missouri.
Federated Computer is offering 30% off to EXIT guys. (Check the chat for the offer code.)
Nelson has released a Crusader Coloring Book.
Lightning Shipping & Logistics is a shipping/warehousing/order fulfillment company providing services to businesses with physical products interested in outsourcing order fulfillment, particularly if they don’t want customer data going through a politically non-aligned intermediary. Contact LightningShipping@protonmail.com.
Cocktail Hour Invites for EXIT Members and Substack Paid Subscribers: Cocktail hours take place at the end of a member meetup, usually after dinner, and are a great way to get to know the EXIT guys in your area, and see if full membership is right for you.
(If you are an EXIT member, you will be invited to the member meetup via email, and details will be available in your regional channel on RocketChat.)