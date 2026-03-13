This will be the new format for what was previously the EXIT News section at the bottom of the weekly Substack post. (Will be at the beginning of the week going forward.)

Calls:

EXIT Members have access to 15-20 group calls per week.

Monday, 3/9: Working Group, Fitness, Fatherhood/Family, AI

Tuesday, 3/10 : Entrepreneurship, General Call, Special Call on Iran

Wednesday, 3/11: Acquisition Entrepreneurship, Fitness, Paideia, Leadership, Inter-Mountain Regional E-Meetup

Thursday, 3/12: Great Houses, Expat/Social Hour, Investing, EXIT Bar Assc., Real Estate

Friday, 3/13: Fitness

Saturday, 3/14: Cybersecurity, Jung

Upcoming General Calls (Tuesday nights)

QUARTERLY EXIT PUSH: Building Multi-Domain Sovereignty: Personal & Network // Domestic & Foreign. March Theme: Taking Pro-Social Action for Sovereignty

3/10: 7PM ET/4PM PT (Earlier than Normal): EXIT Man Alec DeLeon on Salazar’s book, How to Raise a State . To be followed immediately by Special Iran Situation call with EXIT Man Francis (retired military Farsi linguist). Call not recorded.

3/17: EXIT man Jonathan reviewing the ExitVille Retreat . Hosted by DB. JCB will be at his Utah GOP Caucus meeting.

3/24: We will hear from Utah State House Rep Trevor Lee on the view from the Utah statehouse, running & governing as a Poaster, and how our guys can get involved in their own jurisdictions.

3/31: Review of Q1 2026. Preview of next quarter’s main line of effort.

Meetups

EXIT Members have regular meetups in 10 major US cities, and more cities are coming online all the time. Check #Announcements-WEEKLY channel for full meetup details.

3/13: Nashville

3/14: Austin (with JCB), Houston

3/16: Dallas/Fort Worth (with JCB), New York City

3/19: Canada E-Meetup

3/20 : Atlanta, Seattle

3/21: Columbus

3/22: St. Marys, KS

3/26: Orem, UT (with JCB) — EXIT man Ben Wilson | HTTOTW and I will be speaking on America, the Constitution, and Utah's unique destiny in the years ahead.

3/27: Bountiful, UT (with JCB) — this will be a members-only family meetup at an LDS meetinghouse. Nick is preparing the food, bring your wife and kids and a dessert.

Big Meetups needing RSVP: Members only, see details in #Announcements_Weekly channel on RocketChat.

3/20-3/22: EXIT members ski trip in Brian Head, UT (with JCB)

4/24-4/26: Hudson Valley Spring Meetup

Please RSVP Promptly!

JCB Upcoming Travel Schedule:

3/13-3/16: Austin

3/16: Dallas/Fort Worth

3/21: Brian Head, UT

4/11: Houston

4/18: Columbus, OH

5/2: Atlanta (Will have to reschedule this one due to a conflict)

5/18: Boston/Manchester, NH

5/22: Philadelphia

6/5: San Francisco

6/27: Denver

EXIT Shiller’s List: Support EXIT projects

Cocktail Hour Invites for EXIT Members and Substack Paid Subscribers: Cocktail hours take place at the end of a member meetup, usually after dinner, and are a great way to get to know the EXIT guys in your area, and see if full membership is right for you.

(If you are an EXIT member, you will be invited to the member meetup via email, and details will be available in your regional channel on RocketChat.)