[These comms are a work in progress: please let us know what you’d like to hear re: EXIT events and projects in this newsletter. We will be adjusting format starting next week.]

EXIT is a fraternity dedicated to shorting managerial systems and building the human institutions that come next. Learn more here: exitgroup.us

EXIT Substack paid subscribers receive:

full recordings of our member Q&As

regular essays and updates

invitations to our local cocktail hours, which take place after selected meetups.

Calls, chat, and full member meetups are for EXIT members only. Substack paid subscription is free with EXIT membership.

Below the paywall: invites for Provo 4/4, Houston 4/11, and Columbus 4/18 cocktail hours.

Cocktail hours take place at the end of a member meetup, usually after dinner, and are a great way to get to know the EXIT guys in your area, and see if full membership is right for you.

(If you are an EXIT member, you will be invited to the member meetup via email, and details will be available in your regional channel on RocketChat.)

This week’s calls:

NOTE: Investing Call has been moved to Tuesdays at 7PM ET.

Monday, 4/6: Working Group, Fitness, (one-off) Running a Business in Latin America , AI

Tuesday, 4/7 : Entrepreneurship, Dating, Investing, Full-Group Call (Ben Wilson, httotw.com), (one-off) Iran Q&A with Francis, a Navy linguist with a 20-year career in Farsi and Iran issues.

Wednesday, 4/8: Acquisition Entrepreneurship, Fitness, Paideia, Leadership Group

Thursday, 4/9: Great Houses, Expat Social Hour, EXIT Bar Assc., Real Estate

Friday, 4/10: Fitness

Saturday, 4/11: Cybersecurity, MIT SICP Study Group, Jung

Upcoming General Calls

QUARTERLY EXIT PUSH: Genesis, Origin Stories, the Birth of the Nation — proactively creating family history, so that you can look back and say “this is when and where it began”.

4/7: Ben Wilson of How to Take Over the World will be speaking on seizing the opportunities that lie in volatility, and the risks taken by founders.

4/14: Colton Murray on multi-generational family business.

4/21: Becoming a Pillar of Your Community. What responsibilities have been abdicated? How could you become essential in your family, neighborhood, city?

EXIT Member Meetups

NOTE: May travel schedule has been adjusted — instead of Philadelphia meetup 5/22, we will hold meetups in DC (5/16), New York (5/18), and Boston (5/19).

Check #Announcements-WEEKLY channel for meetup details.

4/4: Utah Valley

4/10: Nashville

4/11: Houston (with JCB), Washington DC

4/17: Atlanta

4/18: Columbus (with JCB)

4/20: Dallas/Fort Worth, New York City

4/25: St. Louis (every other month)

5/2: Provo (with JCB)

JCB Upcoming Travel Schedule:

4/11: Houston

4/18: Columbus, OH

5/16: (new) Washington, DC

5/18: (new) New York City

5/19: (rescheduled) Boston

Below the paywall: invites for Provo 4/4, Houston 4/11, and Columbus 4/18 cocktail hours