Hey all, sorry to miss the update last week. We moved across the country and we’re about to have baby #7 — I thought I could keep all the plates spinning but the content rhythm has taken a hit.

This month was the fourth anniversary of EXIT.

It passed without much fanfare, because we’ve got so much going on:

In the last two months we’ve raised $298,000 for Our Guys’ projects.

Come Labor Day, we will have hosted a meetup in a major city every week of the summer, including Dallas, Austin, Houston, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Nashville, New York, and Washington, DC.

We’ve launched 5 new member-led calls (Civic Engagement, Homeschooling, Fatherhood, Leadership, and Cybersecurity).

I will have more to say about what we’ve got planned for the future shortly, including a meetup schedule with cocktail hour dates for Substack subscribers — but for now, just wanted you all to know that there’s a lot of good things happening, and a lot of good things coming.

EXIT News:

Family Retreat in Holland, MI (8/9) was a great success. Huge thanks to Andrew for organizing.

On tonight’s full-group call (8/19) , we’ll hear from Kevin Virgil, CEO of Forever Labs, on his entrepreneurial journey and the science of longevity.

Next week (8/26) , Francis will give us a report on his experience assisting with disaster recovery after Hurricane Helene.

Next month we are hosting book clubs on The Forest Passage by Ernst Junger (9/2) and Plutarch’s Parallel Lives of Alexander and Caesar (9/2).

Canyoneering Trip in Zion National Park (10/17-10-18). RSVP window has closed, but check #Meetups and #Utah channel for updates.

Pacific Coast Road Trip (11/6-11/11). We are still looking for a few more guys to sign up, so contact Thucydides or myself in the chat for more details or to RSVP.

Join us at exitgroup.us.