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B. E. Gordon's avatar
B. E. Gordon
5d

It also applies within the US… of the old 13 colonies, only one, South Carolina, is solidly Republican, and a full nine are Democrat, defined as never having voted for Trump.

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Bushwagon's avatar
Bushwagon
4d

This is great. My ancestor travelled to the ends of the world. Where the rail line ended and no route further remained before settling.

Id like to think he would have kept going had it been possible. Had to leave and travel half again across the world to find a wife.

Fantastic article.

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