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Hollis Brown's avatar
Hollis Brown
4d

yes, thank you.

the term suicidal empathy drives me crazy.

these folks are not driven by kindness but by a murderous lust for power and revenge.

also, every group in history has partaken in slavery and atrocities. the only difference between groups is that white people are the only ones who feel guilty about it. this fact is well know to the predators like Digwa and the parasite NGOs.

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