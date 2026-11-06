The hour is late in our country, and Utah’s ruling class has not shown a glimmer of the ambition, imagination, or foresight that the moment demands.

Utah needs a new class of leaders: a cohesive group of creative, dynamic, values-aligned friends willing to take responsibility for Utah’s future, and the nation’s.

We need to reindustrialize the state and the effort must be led by people with a holistic interest: building businesses and a community that they will be proud to present to their children.

On November 13–15, EXIT is joining Delphica Society, IM-1776, and Frontier Magazine for the Great American Weekender in Salt Lake City.

Honored guests include:

Harvey Scott, chair of Utah County Chamber of Commerce

Ben Wilson, founder of Constitutional Action and The Classical Society

Kai Schwemmer, College Republicans national political director

Riley Beesley, chairman of Utah College Republicans

Thomas Hinnant, chairman of the Art and Literature Foundation

Ulf Torsten Kemmsies of Archytas Energy Technologies

Jesse Han of Math Inc and Morph Labs

Robert Mendelsohn of Actinide

We will host leaders across a broad range of fields, from synthetic fossil fuels, defense AI, cloud-seeding, mining, refining, and modular nuclear power, to civic organizing and communications. We’ll discuss industry as art, and the ambition to build things that matter.

We’re spending the weekend together because the kind of connections we need take time to build, and we want it to be worth getting on a plane for. There’s a seated dinner on Friday, cocktails and dancing on Saturday, and a resort brunch on Sunday.

Many like-minded friends are feeling isolated and demoralized right now. We want to help them see the exciting work that other friends are doing, particularly here in Utah, and to recognize just how many dynamic and creative people are in their corner.

If you live here and feel some responsibility for what happens to this state, I hope you’ll come. If you live elsewhere, I hope you’ll make the trip, meet the people who want to build here, and see what you might want to be part of.

Tickets are limited. Use code EXITFRIENDS for 20% off.

Get your ticket now

See you there.

Kevin Dolan

EXIT