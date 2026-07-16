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Christendom Coalition's avatar
Christendom Coalition
6d

This points out a really good paradigm for the coming fight - if we are to save our country, we're going to have to figure out a way to unite the generations so that our people come together for the coming strife.

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__browsing's avatar
__browsing
6d

Great article. Glad you found the formula.

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