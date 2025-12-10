A contractor in Minneapolis recently shared with me his stories of outright marauding graft of the Somalis in his city:

Tens of thousands of fake “personal care assistant” jobs using Medicaid funds to “provide care” for inbred microcephalic sister-wife children (or for people who don’t exist)

Vans and school buses driving around all day empty, on fraudulent contracts to transport fake kids to specialty schools, or disabled people to medical appointments

Hundreds of fraudulent ADHD and autism clinics and adult daycares

Libtard pediatricians running cover for rampant underground clitorectomies in the Somali community

The level of criminality uncovered by a handful of investigators beggars belief, and it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Minnesota’s Somalis do not pretend to care about America’s laws, let alone its civic culture or interests. It’s not a few bad apples — the “Somali community” is itself a distributed transnational parallel state; an open, organized, flagrant criminal conspiracy that is too dumb to pretend otherwise.

(I thought for a moment about writing “what we can learn from the Somali fraud network” but the answer is basically nothing, because the whole thing is childishly transparent and would be immediately crushed if they didn’t have libtard judges and prosecutors babysitting them.)

The level of investigation, detainment, and deportation required just to punish the explicit criminal fraud and child abuse would implicate not only the entire Somali power structure — virtually all of its political and religious leadership — but the entire Minnesota Democrat establishment, and beyond.

In short, it would amount to a Reconstruction-style regime change at the state level (which would necessitate/amount-to a federal regime change).

It’s a straightforward acid test of the Trump Administration, and the legitimacy of the American state.

If the Administration can exercise its basic constitutional authority to punish open and obvious fraud, then it can pull that thread all the way to the top of the American political system, expose the rottenness and decrepitude of the status quo, and enjoy a straightforwardly legal and optical mandate to conduct the necessary arrests of the seditious conspirators (politicians, judges, what-have-you.)

Having demonstrated that capacity, they could then accomplish all manner of other necessary and long-overdue rectification of names.

Of course, I would love to see that happen. I think the Administration could do it — if they would just do it.

If they can’t or won’t do this — if they can’t excise a tumor of open rebellion & criminal fraud of this magnitude — then we have to ask ourselves what problems they do have the capacity to solve.

I think often about the difference between “redpills” and demoralization.

For a long time, it has seemed important that we spread stories of our enemies’ corruption, their perversion of justice, and our own dispossession.

The entire Western media and political environment has transformed in front of my eyes over the last decade as a result of the free flow of such stories on social media.

This new media paradigm put Trump in the White House, and now right-wing influencers have flattered themselves that they have “the ear of the President”. The question, then, is what having the ear of the President is actually good for.

We tell ourselves that the purpose of spreading atrocity propaganda is to draw the Administration’s attention to this or that policy objective — or to strengthen their hand, so that they can give us mass deportations etc.

Captive Dreamer got Trump talking about the Haitians in Ohio barbecuing cats and dogs, and it likely moved the needle for the campaign in some states. That felt pretty good — and, true to their word, the Administration has revoked Temporary Protected Status for Haitians. Unfortunately, the move is tied up in court, like virtually every other Trump executive action.

Online outrage over the stabbing of Iryna Zarutska and various other stomach-churning racial murders and assaults seems to have changed the tone of public discourse, with mainstream commentators like Matt Walsh, Tucker Carlson, and even various official federal law-enforcement accounts saying things that would have been unthinkable even in the Biden Administration. That seems important, right? The DHS called somebody a “sodomite” today. Wow.

But unless the Trump Administration actually takes aggressive, direct action against the traitorous judges themselves, the primary impact of all these based tweets will have been to justify the mass prosecution of Trump’s friends and allies when they are removed from power.

In principle, truth is better than lies — better to have the machinery of power visible and understood. If the lesson of all this is simply that democracy is fake, it’s better to know that than to keep on mashing buttons on our unplugged controller.

Once you know that, though, what is to be gained from continuing to gaze at the spectacle of dispossession?

What does spreading one more story of unpunished Bomalian gang rape accomplish? Spreading these stories isn’t costless; it weighs on people. It makes them feel weak.

Consuming these stories and venting your feelings of grievance and betrayal online is what Uncle Ted called a “surrogate activity”, a form of masturbation to which many of our people are addicted. The vast majority of Right Wing atrocity-peddling is in fact a species of pornography.

It’s seductive, though — because frequently we’ll see a United States Senator, or the richest man in the world, or even the President himself pick up one of these stories, and we’ll think: “Wow, shrieking about our betrayal in the millions has delivered our grievance to the very seat of American power — we actually were not jerking off, this whole time.”

But then the President or the Senator or the billionaire will talk as if he’s just another Right Wing atrocity peddler: “This is an outrage! A scandal! There ought to be a law!”

They are all going purple in the face trying to report this treason to somebody. They keep looking around for an authority figure to give them permission to solve the problem, and there is no such person.

Speaking on behalf of the atrocity peddlers, though:

Many really are holding out hope that our leaders can still be goaded, shamed, nauseated into action.

Maybe the zoomer interns at the various executive bureaucracies are doing something analogous with their Based Tweets: maybe they think they can fan the libtards’ fury to such heat that the boomers in charge will finally recognize that they have no choice but to win.

And who knows: maybe that works, somehow. Trump does seem to care what The People are mad about; maybe we have yet to find the depth of outrage and disgust that will get him out of the Rubicon. Maybe patriots are already in control, and we just need to be patient and let them work.

But even if that’s the case, it’s probably better for you and me to stop jerking off.

See if you can replace your surrogate activities with things that build real power. Host a dinner party. Join your volunteer fire department. Do your area study.

The EXIT Seattle guys run a speaker series to attract values-aligned people. The Dallas crew went in on a co-working space, and hosted a private black-tie event for like-minded families. The Nashville guys organized a trash cleanup downtown, and registered voters.

The people, resources, and institutions that will bring our families through the present crisis and restore our power as citizens will be personal and local, and we’re going to have to build them ourselves, from the ground up. Get to know your local guys and get started.

