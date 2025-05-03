EXIT Newsletter

Thanks for sharing your thoughts on this. Every day it seems we get more evidence that the old order is dying. I wonder what will come after, but like you, my focus is on strengthening my family and preparing for the troubles.

> Ernst Junger published The Forest Passage in 1951, at the very dawn of the postwar liberal order. He recognized, as so many failed to, that all the managerial systems of the early 20th century were totalitarian — and that liberal democracy was, in some ways the most insidious, since it required not just obedience, but enthusiastic consent to function. The authoritarians could make you say the right things, but liberals demanded that you actually believe them.

I know that language is fluid, and most people who use the word 'totalitarian' do not mean it's original dictionary definition.

But by the original dictionary definition of 'totalitarianism', the US in 2025 is more totalitarian than Nazi Germany ever was.

The original dictionary definition of 'totalitarianism' is what you'd expect from its base word. The idea that the state's scope of responsibility is _total_, and that it has the moral authority to intrude on absolutely any aspect of your life that it pleases.

Well, the Nazis definitely did a lot of that, to be certain. They were not good guys. But there are three notable ways in which Nazi society was, paradoxically, more free than American society.

1) The Nazis exercised totalitarian control over _certain demographics_ that we all have heard about a million times before, but they weren't eg shipping regular Germans to prison at scale. The scope of the goverment's totalitarian control was much smaller (Note: the _scope_ was smaller. The _extremity_ was most certainly not, but I'm not talking about evil, I'm talking about totalitarianism)

2) The Nazis lacked the technological capacity to be truly totalizing over various spheres of life. Compare today, where just about every citizen in America has multiple video cameras streaming the contents of their house, 24/7, to a server in the cloud that the NSA has absolutely, certainly wiretapped. No matter how evil the Nazis were, they didn't have the capacity to put spy cameras into every single house, so they didn't. We do, so we do. The Nazis might throw you in prison for distributing samizdat, but they didn't have the capacity to physically prevent you from doing so, the way that you can today be kicked off of social media and silenced in public.

3) The Nazis lacked the state capacity to be truly totalizing over the minutiae of life. For all of their truly horrific evil, even the Nazis didn't presume to be so fascistic as to tell you how big of a shower head you can legally have in your house. But in America, if it outputs more than 1.5 gallons per minute, you're going to jail if you don't pay the fine.

"Totalitarian" is not just a synonym for "evil" or "authoritarian", although it is these days used that way. It is rather the staking of a moral position, that any boundary to the government, any line between your public and your private life, is invalid. As Mussolini put it: "everything within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state". Totalitarianism says that the temperature of the thermostat in your home is a valid thing for the government to care about. Freedom says it's not.

