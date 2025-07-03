EXIT Newsletter

EXIT Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eidein's avatar
Eidein
7d

Mass deportation will never happen. It's a pipe dream. It needs to happen, but it will never happen.

The only people getting deported are those who actually follow the rules and deport themselves. Incidentally, 42 days left before I have to leave this country I've spent 15 years in, with no hope of ever coming back.

The liberals who scream about no person is illegal don't give a fuck when my white ass loses his work visa. Meanwhile, the conservatives who say "you're more American than most Americans, we need people like you" won't lift a finger to help me.

It's all so tiresome. Have fun with your third world hordes. At the end of the day, the society you have is the result of the collective choices of the people who live here. I don't know why y'all choose what you chose but, good luck with it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 EXIT LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture