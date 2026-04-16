Q&A: Johann Kurtz on reconnecting wealth, vision, and ambition (Re-release)

(Note: We posted this recording last week in error and withdrew it. This is a re-release to ensure that subscribers receive a working link in their inbox.)

Johann Kurtz is the author of Leaving a Legacy and the Becoming Noble Substack. His work, like EXIT’s, is the restoration of the multigenerational family as a sovereign institution — a Great House. He has left his tech job in London and relocated to Romania to write and consult for high-net-worth families full-time.

In this Q&A, we discuss:

Johann’s relocation to Romania, and Eastern Europe as a place to build

How his experience in the elite tech world colors his new project

Why there seems to be so little imagination and ambition among the wealthy

Categories of patronage that are still alive in high-net-worth circles

Strategies that have worked in reactivating patronage relationships

The West is in the political and cultural doldrums because wealth has become totally decoupled from vision and ambition. The skills, temperament, and worldview that create great wealth seem almost anticorrelated with the will to change the world.

As the world becomes more volatile, much of this fake wealth and status will either evaporate or change hands. We have to build institutions that capture as many of these existing streams of wealth and power as possible, and convert them into something that will matter on the other side.

Next week, we will discuss Becoming a Pillar of Your Community: power is built by becoming indispensable to real people with names and faces. To join us on the call, apply here: Join EXIT

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