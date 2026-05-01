EXIT Newsletter

EXIT Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Playback speed
×
Share post
0:00
/
Preview

John Carter of Mars: Canada's descent into post-national gangsterism

Bennett's Phylactery's avatar
Bennett's Phylactery
May 01, 2026
∙ Paid

John Carter joins us to discuss:

  • Prospects for Alberta secession

  • Bilingualism as gibs for Quebec in federal govt

  • Why Poilievre was crushed by Mark Carney

  • Chinese money laundering in China through banks and casinos

  • How the occupational class sells the commons to India, China

  • Emergent identity groups forming as geographic borders evaporate

  • The blockbusting of Canada

  • The role of fraternities and mutual aid societies in post-Westphalian society

EXIT News:

  • Weekly Calls:

    • This week (4/28), we heard from Alex Petkas on lessons from the founding of Sparta and Rome. Recording coming soon.

    • Next week (5/5), we will discuss values-aligned venture capital.

  • Constitutional Action meeting in American Fork was a great success — we filled up the veterans’ hall with about 100 people. Video soon to come.

    • We will meet again Saturday, May 30th for a neighborhood beautification project in Utah Valley. Sign up here to join Constitutional Action and receive updates.

    • Huge thanks to our volunteers, who have already begun assisting with logistics, security, A/V, web design, legal, and more.

  • Below the paywall, invites for EXIT subscriber cocktail hours in:

    • Washington, DC (5/16)

    • New York, NY (5/18)

    • Boston, MA (5/19) — JCB speaking at a Free State Party event in Manchester, NH.

    • San Francisco (6/5)

    • Denver (6/19)

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Bennett's Phylactery.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 EXIT LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture