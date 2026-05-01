John Carter of Mars: Canada's descent into post-national gangsterism

John Carter joins us to discuss:
Prospects for Alberta secession
Bilingualism as gibs for Quebec in federal govt
Why Poilievre was crushed by Mark Carney
Chinese money laundering in China through banks and casinos
How the occupational class sells the commons to India, China
Emergent identity groups forming as geographic borders evaporate
The blockbusting of Canada
The role of fraternities and mutual aid societies in post-Westphalian society
EXIT News:
Weekly Calls:
This week (4/28), we heard from Alex Petkas on lessons from the founding of Sparta and Rome. Recording coming soon.
Next week (5/5), we will discuss values-aligned venture capital.
Constitutional Action meeting in American Fork was a great success — we filled up the veterans’ hall with about 100 people. Video soon to come.
We will meet again Saturday, May 30th for a neighborhood beautification project in Utah Valley. Sign up here to join Constitutional Action and receive updates.
Huge thanks to our volunteers, who have already begun assisting with logistics, security, A/V, web design, legal, and more.
Below the paywall, invites for EXIT subscriber cocktail hours in:
Washington, DC (5/16)
New York, NY (5/18)
Boston, MA (5/19) — JCB speaking at a Free State Party event in Manchester, NH.
San Francisco (6/5)
Denver (6/19)