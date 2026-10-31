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Riprock's avatar
Riprock
1h

Three time Trump voter. Never voting again in anything but a local election. What few transient wins we have will all be undone shortly. Biggest blown opportunity in the history of politics on this planet. Demographic destiny (and the establishment) has won, and things will never be the same again. Had a brief breath of opportunity with Trump, its over, what an ass. Unless (and when) the system collapses, you are getting California, everywhere.

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Intelligent Dasein's avatar
Intelligent Dasein
36m

I will not be voting for GOP candidates simply because they no longer deserve my vote, period. I do not have, and I do not need, any complicated emotional justification about "punishing" anyone. I'm simply not going to support candidates who have no use for me anymore.

Also, I want to weigh in on this whole idea of "building local communities." Specifically, I want to say that it is totally asinine. I have been hearing this from alternative political voices for more than 25 years; if it were possible to build meaningful and resilient local communities, we would have them by now. The scaling laws make it impossible to do so. Local communities simply are not as efficient as the national and global institutions they would need to subvert. Furthermore, there is nothing sacrosanct about a local community. Local communities can be just as dysfunctional and sinful as the cosmopolitan mass, and they have much less power to enforce their will. I am now at the point when I no longer take seriously anybody who talks about building local communities. This is not a serious strategy.

The only strategy that has a chance of disrupting the global power structure, and that ordinary people can effectuate without breaking the law, is some kind of economic boycott, specifically debt disruption. Stop consuming, pay off all old debts, and refuse to borrow any more money even if it means personal sacrifice. Done on a large scale, the resulting deflation would bring about the end of the financialized era, and financialization is the principal source and power of the evils in the world today.

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