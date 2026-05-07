Lot going on this past month.

Radical Family Camp, Indianapolis.

Met the Indianapolis crew at Joshua Sheats’ Radical Family Camp. It’s hard to provide a great experience with a light ticket price, — especially over multiple days, especially for families — but their team (several of whom are EXIT guys) absolutely nailed it.

~200 attendees, tons of kids, and great vibes — an inspiration for how we want to do the next NatalCon. More to come on that topic soon.

My only regret was coming by myself. Next year, we’re packing up the van and bringing the whole family.

EXIT is a fraternity dedicated to shorting managerial systems, and building the human institutions that come next. Learn more here: exitgroup.us

Leadership Group.

EXIT has launched a “Strategic Leadership and Preparedness” group to collaborate on special projects.

The group is composed of 25 EXIT members, divided into General Staff, Intelligence, Operations, Logistics, and Communications teams. A few of the projects we’re working on together:

“The Moldbug app” (a set of tools for coordinating national political activism.)

Utah political action group (OSINT, comms, operations support for ground team)

Tennessee political action group (same)

Area study templates (allowing EXIT guys to perform a “paint-by-numbers” area study of their community, identifying threats and opportunities.)

EXIT tech stack refresh (creating secure internal search, EXIT data repository, etc.)

15 Meetups in 14 cities.

Each of these was a recurring meetup run by the guys. We’re up to 330 members nationwide, and over the next quarter we are expanding monthly meetups to San Francisco, Boston, Las Vegas.

Here’s how we’re getting to critical mass in your city:

Regional E-meetups: Connecting EXIT guys virtually across one of 6 regions (Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Texas, Rocky Mountains, Pacific Rim).

Weekend Meetup: Organizing a group that might be a couple hours apart to drive in for a weekend event.

Monthly Meetup: Once we have 8 guys within a 100 mile radius, we plan a regular monthly meetup.

Family Meetup: Once we get to ~20 members within a 100 mile radius, we can start arranging regular family events (barbecues, holiday parties, picnics, pot lucks, etc.)

We also hold cocktail hours in select cities for supporting subscribers to this newsletter. This is the best way to get to know the guys in your city, and decide whether full EXIT membership is right for you. Become a paid subscriber here:

Utah GOP Convention.

We had a dozen EXIT delegates at the State GOP Convention, along with another dozen or so Constitutional Action members.

We were mainly there to learn: what do the delegates care about? What are the politicians selling? Does any of this even matter, or are the levers of power truly occulted?

We were surprised to find that the delegates are basically our people already — they’re just a little afraid to get creative.

They’re also deeply demoralized: no one was particularly excited about the candidates or the process. The delegates were there to support a handful of politicians who are supposed to be the Real Republican Insurgency — but when you ask the delegates about these guys, you hear a lot of stuff like “he’s decent”, “she means well”, “he’s trying hard”.

The establishment candidates, meanwhile, are running on the benefits of their incumbency: they’re on committee seats, they have existing back-scratching deals to bring pork back to the state, etc.

Pretty bleak picture — but the good news is that these people are not unbeatable. When I told a certain Congresswoman’s comms director that we had 100 people coming to a speaking event later that month, his face became a mask — these are candidates for national office, and they’re struggling to get a dozen people to show up to a meet-and-greet.

The biggest win of the day was starting up the chorus of boos during Blake Moore’s speech: he was visibly rattled, it generated embarrassing headlines, and it led to a lot of conversations with the delegates. (Lots of people hadn’t even heard that he was the architect of the redistricting fiasco — and these are the most high-info voters. Truly, online is not real life.)

Will it matter, in the general election, that he was practically shouted off the stage at convention? Unclear. Our main goal was to find out where the power actually flows, which institutional nodes are worth contesting — and we won’t have a complete answer to that until the election.

Anyway, the boys had fun yelling at him, and a good tactic is one that your people enjoy.

Constitutional Action, American Fork Veterans’ Hall.

Second meeting of Constitutional Action doubled our previous crowd: standing-room-only at 100 attendees. Just have to do that five or six more times and we’ll be bigger than the state GOP.

The Veterans’ Hall was the right place to do it. It’s tucked behind a grimy bar (which had patrons promptly at 11AM) and a tattoo parlor.

The American Legion post commander told me that they can hardly afford these buildings anymore. He asked me if we were Democrats or Republicans; I said, “We’re trying to do something outside those categories”. He said “Oh. I hope that’s good.”

The interior wall was lined with photos of servicemen from Utah who had died in foreign wars. I spent a long time before the event looking at their faces — very open, handsome, classic Utah faces — and it occurred to me that we cannot afford to be even a little bit cynical about America’s history or its future.

Local EXIT guys showed up early to help with security, A/V, and logistics — and EXIT men from out of town are helping with operations and legal as we expand.

The event itself was a hit. We are still learning how to do this, but the crowd was energized and ready to work: more than half of the new attendees signed up to volunteer after hearing the pitch.

I’ll post our full remarks (along with some added commentary) next week, but the bottom line is this: we are going to expose our fraudulent “conservative” political class by ignoring the procedural excuses that they hide behind, and actually doing what they pretend to support — as citizens for now, and as a slate of candidates in 2028.

It will start this month, May 30th, with a beautification project: cleaning up abandoned homeless encampments that the state has left to rot on our hiking trails. Join us:

Join Utah Valley Beautification 5/30/26

Provo Family Meetup.

For the EXIT guys, my priority this summer is to get the families together: house parties, picnics, barbecues, etc. We’re piloting in Utah because it has the greatest density of families, but the next phase for all of our active meetup groups is to get the wives and kids together.

Last weekend, the Utah crew had their second family meetup of the year. One of the guys hosted the Utah Valley crew for brisket and ribs at a local park. 15 adults and ~25 kids. The energy is getting more relaxed, the wives are starting to set up playdates independently — you can sense the transition from “meeting up with Weird Online Friends” to just getting together with friends.

In the cities where we don’t have this kind of critical mass, a good alternative is public events: if there’s just two or three EXIT guys in town, arrange to meet up at the Fourth of July Parade. (We will be banging this drum aggressively for the next two months.)

What’s coming in May:

Weekly Full Group Calls: 5/12: the Leadership Group will present a Preparedness update , discussing the tools and resources they are compiling to improve our emergency preparedness. 5/19: we will hear from Joost Strydom, CEO of Orania , on building a parallel polis in a hostile and declining state. There is still time to apply and join us for the Q&A. The weekly call will be moved to 2PM ET/11AM PT to accommodate Mr. Strydom’s time zone. 5/26: EXIT guy Nick will present on Boomer Whispering — his experience building relationships and doing business across generational divides.

Whistle-stop tour of DC, New York, and Boston . I’ll be speaking at a Free State Party event in Manchester, NH on 5/19, on the topic of “Building things that iterate”. If you’re on the East Coast, join us for a cocktail hour.

City Club Development. We have taken our preliminary concept to the planning and zoning department — we have a space that may be workable, if renovations are approved by the structural engineer. Learn more about the EXIT city club plan.

Constitutional Action Beautification 5/30.

We are building faster than I would have thought possible when we started, but we need to accelerate — 10X and then 100X the scale and speed — because we are running out of time. We need a whole lot more capable, aligned friends than we have right now, and so do you. Join us at exitgroup.us.

Below the paywall:

Cocktail hour invites for supporting subscribers in:

Nashville (5/8)

Washington DC (5/16)

Dallas (5/18)

New York City (5/18)

Boston (5/19)

San Francisco (6/5)

Denver (6/19)

EXIT cocktail hours are the best way to get to know the guys in your area, and decide if full membership in the group is right for you.