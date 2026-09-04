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Christendom Coalition's avatar
Christendom Coalition
14h

"The world is changed. I feel it in the water. I feel it in the earth. I smell it in the air. Much that once was is lost....for none now live who remember it."

A bit different context, but seems relevant. Endorsed.

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