What EXIT got done in 2025:

EXIT member achievements in 2025:

What’s coming in 2026:

More family meetups: Where we have successfully created groups of networked men, the ultimate victory condition is the creation of networked families. Our push for Spring and Summer 2026 will be to connect the families in our hub cities. Plan for lots of backyard barbecues, pool parties, service days, etc.

NatalCon 2026 will be a series of events held at much lower cost, to make it accessible for young people and families.

More meetups in more cities:

By April of 2026, we expect to have a firm monthly meetup rhythm in Austin , Denver , New York City , San Francisco , Seattle , and Washington, DC .

We are nearing critical mass in Atlanta , Boston , Dayton , Indianapolis , Knoxville , Las Vegas , Minneapolis , Philadelphia , and Raleigh . 1-3 more members in these areas will make a regular meetup feasible.

Target: 150 meetups in 2026.

Education project: several of our guys with experience in public and private education are collaborating on a project to educate families as nascent Great Houses. Currently scouting locations and developing curriculum. More to come.

Civic engagement:

EXIT guys have begun connecting with their local party apparatus in preparation for the midterms. We will be encouraging and coordinating this on our biweekly civic and community engagement calls.

In Soviet America, the biggest entrepreneurial hurdles we are encountering are not technical, they are regulatory. Getting to know your local political machine is essential to the success of these projects, especially in real-world industries.

Republican demoralization in 2026 is a gift: if you show up when no one else does, you can establish a powerful position in your local party apparatus in 2028.

Redistricting means safer red seats in several EXIT hub cities (esp. Dallas, Houston, Utah County, Dayton) — this means it’s possible to get a more aligned guy in those seats, but also increases the likelihood that the establishment GOP will try to anoint a lazy squish. The primaries will matter.

We are building the human institutions that will replace the crumbling and exhausted managerial systems in which we now live.

It starts with high-capacity guys pooling capital, launching businesses, building social and political influence, and cultivating families that can play games of honor.

EXIT News

Weekly Full Group Calls, Tuesdays at 9PM ET: 12/23: Pre-Christmas conversation about decentralized networking — especially, the synthesis of IRL and digital networking. 12/30: EXIT Year in Review — what we’ve accomplished in 2025, and what we will build in 2026. 1/6: The fifth anniversary of January 6th — what went wrong, and what can be learned. 1/13: Joshua Sheets from Radical Personal Finance , on community building, financial preparedness, etc. 1/20: Mikkel Thorup from Expat Money , on acquiring productive assets overseas. 1/27: Book Club with Johann Kurtz on his book, Leaving a Legacy.

Member meetups — Members can check their regional channel or contact DB for full details. 1/3: Salt Lake City. 1/10: Houston. 1/9: Nashville. 1/16: Columbus. 1/19: Dallas. 1/21: Denver. 1/31: New York City. 2/7: Washington, DC.

