How to Build a Great House (pt 1 of 4)

One of the EXIT guys is an estate planning attorney who helps high-net-worth individuals keep their family empires illegible, enforceable, and aligned.

In this call, he introduces the architecture of a mutually-reinforcing family business and family trust, which allows the family to incentivize individual risk-taking to expand the family’s wealth, while insulating the core of the family’s assets.

We discuss how to build these structures at varying income levels, the wealthy families that already use them in the wild, and how to use wealth to encourage the moral and spiritual development of the family.

This recorded Q&A is an introduction to a four-part series.

Coming soon:

You can do what you want, but you can’t call it what you want: Creating durable, enforceable patronage relationships within the modern legal system John Winthrop’s Model of Christian Charity: how to build a town without a bank What was a loan in the 1600s? “Just don’t call it a loan” The feudal instinct and covenant: Reclaiming the natural psychological architecture of patronage “You are poorer than a peasant” Salary and ownership are proxies (for what?) Inheritance is about Rights and Promises Institutional interests: Building families that use (but transcend and outlive) legal institutional structures Cults and company towns Illegibility Obsolescence

The future is feudal.

The impersonal managerial structures of liberalism are collapsing. The people who thrive in these circumstances will be those who rediscover older and more natural modes of human connection.

We will not survive materially or spiritually without human judgment and human institutions: we need each other, and our children will need each other. So we study pre-liberal institutions, to see how the same relationships might be reconstituted in our legal and technological environment.

Like everything else that matters, it starts with a small group of guys with a will to make it happen.

