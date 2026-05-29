Why Great Men Crave Volatility (feat. Ben Wilson)

Ben Wilson runs the How To Take Over The World podcast. He is also an OG EXIT Man, and my co-founder at Constitutional Action — which began over steaks at the Utah Valley EXIT meetup.

Ben’s podcast focuses on great men of history, and the lessons we can draw from their lives in achieving our own ambitions.

EXIT is a fraternity dedicated to shorting managerial systems, and building the human institutions that come next. Learn more here: exitgroup.us

Too often, the study of history devolves into materialist analysis — human outcomes unfolding deterministically, according to iron physical and economic laws. It locks analytical thinkers into the belief that nothing can change, nothing can be done, that individual human agency is irrelevant.

Like so many things, history can be either a tool that makes you powerful, or an excuse that makes you weaker.

Ben has spent years gathering practical insight from history as the biography of heroes and villains — asking in every episode, “How did this extraordinary man find solutions to the problems of his time? What did he see that no one else saw? What did he do that no one else was doing?”

In this podcast, we discuss the opportunities that lie in volatility.

Ben uses the examples of Napoleon, Alexander Hamilton, and John D. Rockefeller to illustrate:

Why great men crave volatility : because it shatters moribund hierarchies and opens the way for new growth

How great men use volatility : how they exploit new frontiers and patiently prepare for opportunities

How great men survive volatility: how they measure risk, maintain discipline, and choose when to strike

We also discuss our plans for Constitutional Action: why we have to build now for the political and social changes that we can all see coming, and why Constitutional Action is the way to contest the regime’s legitimacy.

EXIT News

Weekly Full Group Calls (Tuesday nights, 9PM ET/6PM PT) This week (5/26) we heard from EXIT man Nick on Boomer Whispering — how to find common ground and build what we need to build with our boomers (we love our boomers, we have the best boomers) in politics and business. Next week (6/2) we will have our Investment Showcase , with EXIT men presenting startups and projects for which they are seeking investment. (EXIT makes no endorsement of any of these projects, presentations are for educational and entertainment purposes only, everyone must do their own research and risk assessment.) The following week (6/9) we will hear from Kevin Daley and Davis Hunt on political action in Nashville . Davis is the founder of Pamphleteer, and has organized excellent events to connect aligned people, including the Erik Prince Q&A with IM-1776.

EXIT Member Events (see group chat for details): 5/30: Utah Valley Constitutional Action Beautification Event 6/4: San Francisco Meetup 6/5: Stanford Meetup 6/6: North Bay Meetup 6/6: Utah Valley Meetup 6/12: Nashville Meetup 6/13: Houston Meetup 6/13: Budapest Meetup 6/15: Dallas Meetup 6/19: Atlanta Meetup 6/19: Denver Meetup 6/20: Columbus Meetup 6/27: Salt Lake City Passage Press Event 6/27: St. Louis Meetup



Subscriber Events (RSVP below):

RSVP for Utah Valley Beautification 5/30

RSVP for San Francisco Cocktail Hour 6/4

RSVP for Stanford Cocktail Hour 6/5

RSVP for North Bay Cocktail Hour 6/6

RSVP for Denver Cocktail Hour 6/19