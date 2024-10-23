Subscribe
Civil war, but the other side is a fungus
Hearing a lot of buzz about the impending civil war on the TL, because the Deep State will “stop at nothing” to ensure that Trump does not take office.
Oct 23
•
Bennett's Phylactery
119
Member Q&A with Alex Petkas (Cost of Glory)
Last week, we heard from Alex Petkas from the Cost of Glory Podcast.
Oct 15
•
Bennett's Phylactery
and
Alex Petkas
6
1:03:35
Disparate impact is the abolition of private property
“Urban planning nerds” love to hate the suburbs.
Oct 7
•
Bennett's Phylactery
77
How to claim the mandate of heaven
The strangest thing about talking to South Africans is how free they are.
Oct 3
•
Bennett's Phylactery
187
The frontier is in the ruins (Network School)
The sun is coming up on the 13th floor of the Marina Hotel in Malaysia’s Forest City.
Oct 1
•
Bennett's Phylactery
15
September 2024
Does It Iterate? (Network State Conference Singapore)
Last weekend, I spoke at Network State Conference at Suntec City in Singapore.
Sep 25
•
Bennett's Phylactery
21
Paralysis is Rational
As the rhythm of Happenings accelerates, it’s increasingly difficult to resist being paralyzed by the spectacle of the election. Everyone is doing it…
Sep 17
•
Bennett's Phylactery
52
Member Q&A: Conscious Caracal on South Africa
On last night’s full-group call, we had a members-only Q&A with Conscious Caracal (Ernst Van Zyl), discussing his work with Afriforum, what is working…
Sep 9
•
Bennett's Phylactery
and
Ernst J. van Zyl
7
The digital iron curtain descends
Sep 3
•
Bennett's Phylactery
23
August 2024
Member Q&A: The Total State with Auron MacIntyre
On last Tuesday night’s full group call, we had a members-only Q&A with Auron MacIntyre, discussing his new book The Total State.
Aug 27
•
Bennett's Phylactery
and
Auron MacIntyre
13
59: How to Fight the West
The UK government appears to be successfully putting down the protests in the UK, making no concession or even acknowledgement of the protestors…
Aug 14
•
Bennett's Phylactery
52
EXIT, Three Years In
Three years ago today, we launched EXIT.
Aug 6
•
Bennett's Phylactery
46
