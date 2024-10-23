EXIT Newsletter

Civil war, but the other side is a fungus
Hearing a lot of buzz about the impending civil war on the TL, because the Deep State will “stop at nothing” to ensure that Trump does not take office.
  
Bennett's Phylactery
29
Member Q&A with Alex Petkas (Cost of Glory)
Last week, we heard from Alex Petkas from the Cost of Glory Podcast.
  
Bennett's Phylactery
 and 
Alex Petkas
1:03:35
Disparate impact is the abolition of private property
“Urban planning nerds” love to hate the suburbs.
  
Bennett's Phylactery
9
How to claim the mandate of heaven
The strangest thing about talking to South Africans is how free they are.
  
Bennett's Phylactery
7
The frontier is in the ruins (Network School)
The sun is coming up on the 13th floor of the Marina Hotel in Malaysia’s Forest City.
  
Bennett's Phylactery

September 2024

Does It Iterate? (Network State Conference Singapore)
Last weekend, I spoke at Network State Conference at Suntec City in Singapore.
  
Bennett's Phylactery
Paralysis is Rational
As the rhythm of Happenings accelerates, it’s increasingly difficult to resist being paralyzed by the spectacle of the election. Everyone is doing it…
  
Bennett's Phylactery
2
Member Q&A: Conscious Caracal on South Africa
On last night’s full-group call, we had a members-only Q&A with Conscious Caracal (Ernst Van Zyl), discussing his work with Afriforum, what is working…
  
Bennett's Phylactery
 and 
Ernst J. van Zyl
1
1:00:44
The digital iron curtain descends
The digital iron curtain descends
  
Bennett's Phylactery

August 2024

Member Q&A: The Total State with Auron MacIntyre
On last Tuesday night’s full group call, we had a members-only Q&A with Auron MacIntyre, discussing his new book The Total State.
  
Bennett's Phylactery
 and 
Auron MacIntyre
1:00:21
59: How to Fight the West
The UK government appears to be successfully putting down the protests in the UK, making no concession or even acknowledgement of the protestors…
  
Bennett's Phylactery
1:07:39
EXIT, Three Years In
Three years ago today, we launched EXIT.
  
Bennett's Phylactery
5
