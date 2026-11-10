Constitutional Action #3: Enemies of the People

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Top story:

Vineyard’s City Council voted to get rid of its Flock cameras. Ben Wilson opens with a question that goes beyond surveillance: if police already know who a suspect is and have witnesses who can identify him, what would another camera have changed? And why have Utahns come to expect that any new technology or policy initiative will be used against them? Vineyard vote coverage · Vineyard City Council packet and resolution · Utah legislative audit of the Salt Lake County DA’s office

Ben and Kevin Dolan take that question through rampant Medicaid home-care fraud, radical leftist violence at universities, and the growing impossibility of finding a neighborhood where ordinary Utahns can raise a family on a single income. They discuss the fight over Utah Amendment B, what we learned from Flavio Bolsonaro’s defeat in Brazil, and why the work of recruiting candidates for Utah’s 2028 Republican primaries has to start now.

The throughline is that a representative government cannot function when huge swathes of the electorate regard the society they live in as fundamentally illegitimate, and believe they have a moral right to defraud and parasitize it.

The closing discussion takes up LDS Apostle Quentin L. Cook’s warning about anonymous cruelty online. Kevin discusses posting under a pseudonym, being doxxed, and why we should not tolerate a situation where responsible people with jobs and families are afraid to speak under their own names.

Show notes

Recorded on Election Day, November 3, 2026.

0:00 — Top story: Vineyard drops Flock. Ben connects the vote to the Blue Line TRAX stabbing case, prosecutorial discretion, and due-process objections to red-flag laws.

5:33 — Who gets to use the tools? Ben and Kevin discuss the discretion officials exercise in applying the law, from police surveillance to proposals to help young families afford housing.

10:25 — Medicaid home care, fraud, and assimilation. The hosts discuss Luke Rosiak’s reporting on no-show home healthcare fraud in Pennsylvania, then broaden the conversation to immigration, assimilation, and public spending. The Daily Wire investigation

23:18 — A fight at the College Republicans’ table. A campus confrontation at the University of Utah prompts a discussion of political violence and how universities respond. FOX 13 reporting

29:27 — A West Valley killing and the price of a safe neighborhood. The hosts discuss the killing of Abraham Martinez. Ben recalls visiting a Taylorsville neighborhood where a teacher’s salary could support a family, and they ask how public safety came to be priced into housing. KSL reporting on the charges

39:27 — Amendment B and the business of ballot initiatives. The proposal would have required 60 percent approval for certain initiatives that increase taxes. Ben and Kevin discuss campaign spending, Utah’s caucus system, and the burden of asking voters to decide more questions directly. Utah’s voter pamphlet · Post-election reporting

48:47 — Brazil’s runoff and election monitoring. The hosts discuss Lula’s reelection, Bolsonaro’s departure for Miami, and their concerns about election administration. Official result from Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court

57:15 — Why start on 2028 now? Ben and Kevin make the case for contesting Republican primaries and recruiting people for precinct, city, and county offices while there’s still time to organize.

1:04:12 — Anonymity, pseudonyms, and doxxing. Elder Cook’s devotional leads to the Federalist Papers, Kevin’s experience going public, and what online anonymity made possible for people who risked losing their jobs.

1:18:54 — What makes it possible to speak openly? Kevin connects EXIT’s work on entrepreneurship and civic organizing to the costs of speaking publicly. The hosts close by debating the role of employers, HR, and the EEOC, then invite listeners to get involved.

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