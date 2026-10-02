Counter-Organize & Win, feat. Mike Shelby

Mike Shelby is a former military intelligence officer, contractor, author, EXIT man, and Founder and CEO of Forward Observer, a private intelligence service. The second edition of his book, The Area Intelligence Handbook, is scheduled for release later this month.

Starting this quarter, EXIT is collecting area studies from all over the country — starting with Mike’s book as a template — to identify targets for prosocial action between now and 2028.

Last month, Constitutional Action hosted Mike at the American Fork Veteran’s Hall, to discuss how ordinary Americans can bring their friends and neighbors together to push back against radical leftist organizing in their communities.

Notes:

0:00 Welcome & Constitutional Action intro

5:35 Counter-organizing framework

11:55 Low-intensity conflict explained

16:00 Viet Minh organizing strategy

21:31 Three sources of power

25:39 Conditioned power & motivation

29:25 The Campaign

41:45 Next Steps

We had about 80 people turn out to hear Mike speak, and signed up 38 new members of Constitutional Action. (You can join us at constitutionalaction.org.)

At Mike’s request, his presentation is paywalled in full.

Become a paid subscriber now to receive this and other EXIT content, including full recordings of our Tuesday night Q&As. Upcoming Q&A guests include Curtis Yarvin, Jeremy Carl, Blake Masters, Ron Dodson, Kevin DeAnna, and more.

If you want to join us in building fraternity and organizing for power in your community, you can apply for full membership at exitgroup.us.

EXIT News

Weekly Full Group Call This week (9/29), we had our Q3 Review/Q4 Preview and discussed the overall vision of EXIT. Next week (10/6) we will hear from Douglass Mackey on facing prosecution for memes, declining a pardon, and courage under fire. The following week (10/13), we will welcome Joshua Sheats to discuss his efforts to build a Great House, his homeschool curriculum, etc.

EXIT Events: 10/09, Austin: Annual EXIT Retreat. Jonathan has reserved an Airbnb in the Texas Hill Country for our third annual Austin weekend. Steak dinner, private tour of a MAHA intentional community southwest of town, hiking at Pedernales Falls State Park. (Members only.) 10/17, Dallas: Constitutional Action Beautification Event. EXIT and Constitutional Action are getting together to clean up a neglected cemetery in Oak Cliff. Sign up here to join us. 10/29, New York: EXIT + Passage Press Halloween Party. Join EXIT and Passage Press for a Halloween party at Pubkey in Manhattan. 11/07, Dallas: Manifest Destiny Ball. EXIT families across Texas are getting together for a black-tie event to celebrate our heritage and look toward our common future. (Members only.) 11/13, Salt Lake City: The Great American Weekender. In collaboration with Delphica, Frontier Magazine, and IM-1776, EXIT is hosting a weekend salon here in Salt Lake City. RSVP here. 11/21, Orem: Paideia Buildathon. We are hosting a youth AI buildathon — getting teens to build their own games, websites, etc. Sponsored by OpenAI. Admission is free. Sign up here. Monthly private dinner meetups for EXIT members (members can check chat.exitgroup.us or monthly internal newsletter for details): 10/3 Orem, UT 10/9, Nashville, TN 10/10, Houston, TX 10/10, Phoenix, AZ 10/16, Atlanta GA 10/16, Washington, DC 10/17, Columbus, OH 10/19, Dallas, TX 10/24, St. Louis, MO

Events with Friends of EXIT: 10/08, Singapore: Network State Conference . Third annual Network State Conference in Singapore with Balaji Srinivasan. Streamable. RSVP here. 10/10, Knoxville: FORUM event + Football watch party. Join Mass Deportation Coalition and FORUM for a discussion of immigration policy with Ryan Neuhaus and Greg Bovino, followed by a watch party for the Vols game. RSVP here. 10/10, St. Louis: American Fiction Event. Join Oyarsa for an evening of readings feat. Theodore Judson of ARK Press, author of Fitzpatrick's War and The Timerman, and John Jay Stancliff of Farthest Heaven, author of FEDBOOK. RSVP here. 10/19, Nashville: Peter Thiel Lecture Series with Pamphleteer. Dr. Bennett will be attending the fourth and final lecture of the series. RSVP here. 10/21, New York: Michael Anton book signing event. Reign (formerly Sovereign House) is hosting Michael Anton to discuss and sign his new book, Studies in Machiavellian Political Philosophy. RSVP here. 10/24, Atlanta: 1903 Club Exclusive Dinner Featuring Andrew Isker. Andrew will be speaking on his new book, “The Seed of Abraham.” Private four course dinner. Jacket required, ties encouraged. RSVP here.



[nothing below paywall]