Constitutional Action News #1

Utah keeps electing Republicans, but the problems they want solved keep getting worse.

They pay exorbitant taxes — among the highest in any “red state” — for neighborhoods where it’s impossible to raise a family, schools that psychologically abuse children, a justice system that plays catch-and-release with violent criminals, libraries full of leftist trash, parks that are unsafe for their children to play in.

And when they appeal to their Republican leaders for relief, they’re told that doing anything to stem the tide of dysfunction would be contrary to the Constitution and “Utah Values”.

That’s why we started Constitutional Action, to recruit leaders who will treat the Constitution as a mandate for action, rather than an excuse for inaction.

Ben Wilson and I believe that Utahns are ready for something better. — but as long as the median Utah voter gets their news from KSL, the Salt Lake Tribune, the Deseret News, and the Daily Herald, we will never reach them.

So now we’ve created Constitutional Action News. We want Utahns to know what is really going on in their state, and to catch the vision that they do not have to live like this.

There is nothing inevitable about Utah falling into the same dysfunction as California, Minnesota, or Colorado: it is a decision being made over and over again, every day, by weak and cowardly political leaders wearing GOP lapel pins.

This weekly show will focus on Utah issues as we build momentum here — but these stories will be relevant no matter where you live, because what is happening in Utah is happening everywhere. We are facing a national crisis, and it will require a national movement.

In this first episode, we explain how the project began, our plans to field candidates in Utah, and why outrage has become such a dependable business model for the conservative movement.

We discuss:

Why expensive housing has become a way to buy distance from disorder, with young families paying the price.

How disparate-impact rules obstruct the enforcement of standards of behavior and competence.

The case for excluding radical leftists from public institutions.

Tyler Robinson and the right to a speedy trial.

Top Story: A Salt Lake shooting that became just another news item, and what that says about the level of dysfunction we’ve learned to tolerate.

Subscribe now for Episode 2, where we report on a local patriot who infiltrated and exposed a violent leftist cell in Provo, Utah whose membership includes a candidate for statehouse.

You can also follow Constitutional Action on X, on Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

If you’d like to support our reporting, public awareness events, or our nationwide neighborhood cleanups, please consider becoming a contributing member at constitutionalaction.org.