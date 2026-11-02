Constitutional Action News #2: Utah leftist group calls for assassinating the President, murdering children

Show Notes:

0:00-13:15 - EXIT and Kevin's origin story; cancellation & doxxing in the Bad Old Days

13:15-19:46 - Top Story: POPAI and violent left-wing extremism in Utah and beyond

39:33-54:17 - Utah AG sues Kalshi; federalism & preserving Utah’s distinctiveness

54:17-1:07:13 - BYU's sports success; decay of college teams into Brand Identities

Top Story: POPAI extremists advocate assassinating the President, murdering children

This week’s top story: the Cougar Chronicle published a minute of audio recorded by a patriot infiltrating a Provo antifa chapter, “People of Provo Against ICE”, or “POPAI”. In the recording, two speakers, identified as POPAI leaders Venna Anne and Ashton Hirschi, discuss the necessity of killing children to achieve their political objectives.

I’ll quote the captions from the recording in order:

Someone says to Anne: “You just can’t get away from capitalism.”

Anne answers: “No, unless we kill everybody.”

Hirschi, the voice of reason, responds: “We don’t need to kill everybody. Just... some.”

Then Anne says: “You also have to kill their... children. We need to do that for all the evil people. We have to kill those 10 people for each of them.”

Anne realizes she’s out over her skis, even for this crowd, so the two of them work out a number. “It’s like, 500 people that we NEED to kill.”

Later someone asks whether people like ICE agents could “integrate into society.” Hirschi asks who exactly they mean, politicians or billionaires, and gives his answer: “No. Those f---ers gotta go. Period and point blank.”

And when the subject turns to, quote, “counter-revolutionaries, or, like, MAGA people,” he says: “There’s a possibility. It would have to come through reeducation.”

Kill the leaders. Kill their children. Reeducate everyone else, and shoot them if they don’t like it. That’s the vision, in their own words.

This is the same group that passed around stickers reading “Shoot Trump, Be A Hero.” The Chronicle reports that Anne called the stickers “sick af” and told members to “put them up” around Provo.

Hector Mujica

The designer of those stickers was Hector Mujica, a Venezuelan illegal alien. POPAI leaders told Mujica to “double down” on the calls for assassination, and called the stickers “beautiful” — but they triggered a DHS investigation, and ICE took him into custody in downtown Provo on October 16th.

David Chappell, Democrat candidate for HD 62

Another prominent member of the POPAI chat is David Chappell, Democrat candidate for state house district 62, covering downtown Provo and Springville. Chappell regularly attended the group’s meetings and protests, and participated in their group chat until the final weeks of campaign season.

When confronted about his association with POPAI, he said he’s a pacifist who condemns violence — but he didn’t condemn the murder of children when his friends called for it in their chats and private meetings.

When asked about it in public, he at first said he wasn’t a member — then said he was “no longer a member” — and “idk if I will be more involved afterwards”. He’s such a devoted pacifist that he’s not sure if he wants to rejoin his friends who call for mass murder.

After heavy pressure on X, he threw up his hands, saying, “Whatever y’all. There are more serious things to deal with”.

I don’t know what he thinks is more serious than shooting kids and putting conservatives in re-education camps — but apparently he’s not alone.

The Utah Democratic Party clearly thinks it isn’t that serious — they ignored multiple requests for comment. They’re comfortable with this candidate representing them in Provo — and why wouldn’t they be? Is anyone going to hold them accountable?

The Utah media also thinks it isn’t that serious.

You would think that an antifa group with 80 members, including a major-party candidate for the legislature, publicly advocating the assassination of the President, and privately calling for the murder of children, in Provo Utah, would be news — but as of this recording, not a word from KSL, the Deseret News, the Salt Lake Tribune, or the Daily Herald.

For that matter, the Utah GOP seems to think it’s not that serious. No statement from the governor, the Utah Republican Party, the city of Provo, the sheriff’s department — radio silence from the conservative establishment.

Now, when our friend Kai Schwemmer was appointed Deputy Clerk in Utah County, the knives came out immediately. His associations with America First influencers was covered in every Utah news outlet. More than eighty Republican women, including eleven mayors, ten state reps, and three state senators signed a petition calling for his removal. Schwemmer was stripped of his responsibilities the same day.

These people aren’t actually asleep at the wheel — they can mobilize within hours when they have a problem. They just don’t have a problem with communists advocating mass murder.

No open letter. No press conference. No hand-wringing about “losing public confidence”.

With one exception. When Senator Mike Lee saw the Chronicle’s reporting, he tagged the FBI Director and the Attorney General, saying quote: “This far-left group has violent ambitions. Those ambitions culminate in bloodshed. Please bring them to justice, before they kill.” Later, he wrote, “Someone knows who these people are. They must be found and stopped.” And the following day: “We all wish the threats against Charlie Kirk had been taken more seriously.”

We at Constitutional Action could not agree more. We hoped that, if anything good could come from the murder of Charlie Kirk, that it would be that Americans, and Utahns in particular, would wake up to the seriousness of our situation: that they would understand that hundreds of thousands of people, including many in their own state, would celebrate if they were murdered in front of their family for their politics.

But that didn’t happen. Utah’s Republican establishment doesn’t want to acknowledge that a cancer of violent leftism is growing on their watch — because that would require that they demonstrate virtues other than politeness. It would require them to take bold actions that would make them unpopular in the media, and at parties, and make it harder to get a book deal.

We don’t think these people are ever going to get it. You can’t wake someone up who is pretending to be asleep. They need to be removed from their positions, and replaced with Utahns who are a match for this moment.

And here’s how you can help that along:

Call or email the Utah Republican Party, the Governor’s office, and your own state representative and state senator. Ask them one plain question: have you listened to the POPAI audio, and what is your public statement? Ask the same question of every Republican who signed the Schwemmer letter. If they could find their voice over a clerk’s streaming career, they can find them now. Ask Attorney General Derek Brown and the Utah County Attorney’s office whether they are reviewing this. If you live in House District 62, or know someone who does, the election is November 3rd. Ballots are already out. Make sure every voter you know in South Provo hears about this.

And finally, share this segment.

The Utah establishment media have decided this isn’t a story. Fine. Help us get the word out.

You can also join us for our post-election meeting on Veteran’s Day, November 11th, where we’ll discuss the fallout from the midterms, and how Constitutional Action is getting ready for war in the 2028 Republican primary.

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