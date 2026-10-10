Free State Party with Jeremy Kauffman

Jeremy Kauffman is the founder of the Free State Party in New Hampshire. He organizes libertarians in New Hampshire through schools, community centers, homeschool pods, and other parallel structures, while encouraging them to engage in politics through the Republican Party. He presided over a recent (hilarious) campaign to disband the Libertarian Party.

We had him on the EXIT Q&A to discuss practical power, coalition politics, narrative strategy, and multi-generational community-building.

Topics:

“Playing the heel” and expanding the Overton Window so that others can quietly accumulate power

Managing relationships between establishment Republicans and libertarians

Free State Party’s policy priorities, and concessions his people have won in New Hampshire politics

Picking winnable fights in state/local politics

Mobilizing small numbers of dedicated, competent people to outsized effect

Building density of like-minded families to build healthy peer groups

EXIT News

Weekly Full Group Call This week (10/6) we heard from Douglass Mackey on facing prosecution for memes, declining a pardon, and courage under fire. Next week (10/13), we will welcome Joshua Sheats to discuss his efforts to build a Great House, his homeschool curriculum, etc. The following week (10/20) we will welcome The Good Ol’ Boyz (Bog Beef & Maarek) to discuss the future of the GOP and finding opportunities for our friends.

EXIT Events: 10/09, Austin: Annual EXIT Retreat. Jonathan has reserved an Airbnb in the Texas Hill Country for our third annual Austin weekend. Steak dinner, private tour of a MAHA intentional community southwest of town, hiking at Pedernales Falls State Park. (Members only.) 10/17, Dallas: Constitutional Action Beautification Event. EXIT and Constitutional Action are getting together to clean up a neglected cemetery in Oak Cliff. Sign up here to join us. 10/29, New York: EXIT + Passage Press Halloween Party. Join EXIT and Passage Press for a Halloween party at Pubkey in Manhattan. 11/07, Dallas: Manifest Destiny Ball. EXIT families across Texas are getting together for a black-tie event to celebrate our heritage and look toward our common future. (Members only.) 11/13, Salt Lake City: The Great American Weekender. In collaboration with Delphica, Frontier Magazine, and IM-1776, EXIT is hosting a weekend salon here in Salt Lake City. RSVP here. 11/21, Orem: Paideia Buildathon. We are hosting a youth AI buildathon — getting teens to build their own games, websites, etc. Sponsored by OpenAI. Admission is free. Sign up here. Monthly private dinner meetups for EXIT members (members can check chat.exitgroup.us or monthly internal newsletter for details): 10/10, Houston, TX 10/10, Phoenix, AZ 10/16, Atlanta GA 10/16, Washington, DC 10/17, Columbus, OH 10/19, Dallas, TX 10/24, St. Louis, MO

Events with Friends of EXIT: 10/10, Knoxville: FORUM event + Football watch party. Join Mass Deportation Coalition and FORUM for a discussion of immigration policy with Ryan Neuhaus and Greg Bovino, followed by a watch party for the Vols game. RSVP here. 10/10, St. Louis: American Fiction Event. Join Oyarsa for an evening of readings feat. Theodore Judson of ARK Press, author of Fitzpatrick’s War and The Timerman, and John Jay Stancliff of Farthest Heaven, author of FEDBOOK. RSVP here. 10/19, Nashville: Peter Thiel Lecture Series with Pamphleteer. Dr. Bennett will be attending the fourth and final lecture of the series. RSVP here. 10/21, New York: Michael Anton book signing event. Reign (formerly Sovereign House) is hosting Michael Anton to discuss and sign his new book, Studies in Machiavellian Political Philosophy. RSVP here. 10/24, Atlanta: 1903 Club Exclusive Dinner Featuring Andrew Isker. Andrew will be speaking on his new book, “The Seed of Abraham.” Private four course dinner. Jacket required, ties encouraged. RSVP here.



[nothing below paywall — paywall is for access to full video conversation]