Great Houses Ep. 4: Cults & Company Towns

This presentation and Q&A is the fourth in a four-part series. Because of the strong reception to the series, we have made this a weekly call, which is recorded for EXIT members.

Modern societies are allergic to cults and company towns.

Partly out of legitimate concern for unaccountable and abusive power — but also because they compete with and make trouble for larger, even-less-accountable institutions.

Cults and company towns are defeated because they arouse the jealousy of the Powers that Be — but that’s always easier to do when they also arouse the resentment and moral outrage of the public.

All parallel institutions have the same problem: they exist to generate interference with the cultural and material enforcement mechanisms of dominant institutions. If you aren’t trying to scare the hoes at least a little bit, you don’t need a parallel institution.

So, if you want to build a robust parallel institution that serves this purpose, there are at least four things to learn from the history of cults and company towns:

How to achieve meaningful cohesion and group sovereignty (the hardest part)

How to avoid their real, structural problems

How to avoid their public-relations problems

How to gain maximum independence while attracting minimum institutional hostility

In this episode, Greg discusses a model for setting up a network of interrelated “pillar institutions” which create a degree of genuine multipolarity without giving away the cohesion and unity of a strong community.

We discuss various economic and cultural institutions that could serve as the kernel for such a community, and what it will take to get started.

