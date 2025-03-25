NatalCon Sold Out; Catherine Pakaluk on Hannah's Children

This week we had a Q&A with Catherine Pakaluk, professor of economics at The Catholic University of America and author of Hannah’s Children, a study of women with six or more children — what makes them different, how they understand the decision to raise a large family, and what they can teach us about the causes of demographic decline.

Topics:

What causes some people to maintain a firm connection between marriage and children?

Why are secular Israelis the only secular population in a developed country that are maintaining replacement fertility?

How does mortality salience affect people’s desire for large families?

What percentage of large families are needed to create a “halo effect” that drives higher fertility in the general population?

How important is mentorship from older women in guiding young women to start families?

How to balance large family with other ambitions?

How can we change the way female employment is structured to incentivize family creation?

How do people with large families get their own children excited to raise families?

