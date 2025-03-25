NatalCon Sold Out; Catherine Pakaluk on Hannah's Children

This week we had a Q&A with Catherine Pakaluk, professor of economics at The Catholic University of America and author of Hannah’s Children, a study of women with six or more children — what makes them different, how they understand the decision to raise a large family, and what they can teach us about the causes of demographic decline.
Topics:
What causes some people to maintain a firm connection between marriage and children?
Why are secular Israelis the only secular population in a developed country that are maintaining replacement fertility?
How does mortality salience affect people’s desire for large families?
What percentage of large families are needed to create a “halo effect” that drives higher fertility in the general population?
How important is mentorship from older women in guiding young women to start families?
How to balance large family with other ambitions?
How can we change the way female employment is structured to incentivize family creation?
How do people with large families get their own children excited to raise families?
EXIT News
Natal Conference is officially sold out. See you this weekend in Austin!
NatalCon Agenda (ticket-holders, check Luma for location details):
Thursday:
Final virtual meet-&-greet for ticket-holders this Thursday, 3/27 at 7PM.
Friday:
In-person pre-event mixer with Jack Posobiec and other speakers on Fri 3:30PM.
Dinner and Reception from 6:00PM - 9:30PM
Saturday:
Lunch at 11:00AM
Conference from 12:30PM to 6:00PM
Dinner from 7:00PM to 9:00PM
After-party from 9:30M to 11:30PM
Sunday:
Brunch at 10:00AM
On tonight’s full-group call (3/25) we’ll be discussing preparedness in the Trump Administration. The honeymoon is over, markets are volatile, shadowy quasi-state violence is back — it’s time to adjust our threat model.
