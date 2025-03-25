EXIT Newsletter
NatalCon Sold Out; Catherine Pakaluk on Hannah's Children
NatalCon Sold Out; Catherine Pakaluk on Hannah's Children

Bennett's Phylactery
Mar 25, 2025
Transcript

This week we had a Q&A with Catherine Pakaluk, professor of economics at The Catholic University of America and author of Hannah’s Children, a study of women with six or more children — what makes them different, how they understand the decision to raise a large family, and what they can teach us about the causes of demographic decline.

Topics:

  • What causes some people to maintain a firm connection between marriage and children?

  • Why are secular Israelis the only secular population in a developed country that are maintaining replacement fertility?

  • How does mortality salience affect people’s desire for large families?

  • What percentage of large families are needed to create a “halo effect” that drives higher fertility in the general population?

  • How important is mentorship from older women in guiding young women to start families?

  • How to balance large family with other ambitions?

  • How can we change the way female employment is structured to incentivize family creation?

  • How do people with large families get their own children excited to raise families?

EXIT News

  • Natal Conference is officially sold out. See you this weekend in Austin!

  • NatalCon Agenda (ticket-holders, check Luma for location details):

    • Thursday:

      • Final virtual meet-&-greet for ticket-holders this Thursday, 3/27 at 7PM.

    • Friday:

      • In-person pre-event mixer with Jack Posobiec and other speakers on Fri 3:30PM.

      • Dinner and Reception from 6:00PM - 9:30PM

    • Saturday:

      • Lunch at 11:00AM

      • Conference from 12:30PM to 6:00PM

      • Dinner from 7:00PM to 9:00PM

      • After-party from 9:30M to 11:30PM

    • Sunday:

      • Brunch at 10:00AM

  • On tonight’s full-group call (3/25) we’ll be discussing preparedness in the Trump Administration. The honeymoon is over, markets are volatile, shadowy quasi-state violence is back — it’s time to adjust our threat model.

