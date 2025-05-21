How to Build a Great House (pt 2 of 4)

[Click here to listen to Part 1]
In this episode of our Great House series, we address a simplified model of an illegible but enforceable arrangement of patronage between a wealthy family and their clients — or, “How to start a town without a bank”.
Starting from the text of John Winthrop’s sermon, A Model of Christian Charity, we discuss how high-trust communities have created legal vehicles that allow for profitable investment, mentorship, and a reasonable assurance of cultural alignment. “Just don’t call it a loan.”
This recorded presentation and Q&A is the second in a four-part series.
EXIT Investment Syndicate
This week, we will have the opening call of our first EXIT Investment Syndicate. Ten to twelve investors will pool resources to invest in one man and one project as a group.
On this inaugural call (Thursday 5/22 at 7PM ET, and Tuesday 5/27 at 10PM ET), investors will vote on the principles and investment thesis that will drive the selection of a project.
The following week (7PM ET Thursday 5/29 and 10PM ET Tuesday 6/3), we will consider EXIT men and projects that accord with our chosen thesis.
The goal of this project is to connect the EXIT brothers through shared enterprises, generate returns to shareholders, build capacity among our chosen champions, establish a real-world footprint for the group, and provide the cashflow and procedural knowledge to support future champions and projects.
We will send reminders for each of these calls in the #announcements channel on the chat, and via email the morning before. EXIT guys: if you are able and willing to support this project as an investor, please check your email for an invite to the calls, or contact me directly.
EXIT News
Tuesday night full-group calls:
On last week’s call (5/13), we heard from an EXIT member on his process for building community with Amish-style “work parties”, building a wireless ISP business, and growing culinary mushrooms for fun and profit. For opsec reasons this one was not recorded.
Last night (5/20), we heard about an EXIT member’s tokenized, industrial-scale Bitcoin mining operation.
Next Tuesday (5/27), we will have our book club on Starship Troopers, by Robert Heinlein.
Recent EXIT wins
One of our startup teams just won an 8-figure DoD contract
One of our guys just accepted a CEO role at a biotech company
EXIT guys have accepted senior positions in four executive agencies in the Trump Administration
The Hot Seat call to get our man out of Canada was a success — he has secured visa work in the US
Member Meetups
Austin meetup was a success. Spent the weekend at an Airbnb, ate barbecue, toured a 500-acre MAHA intentional community in the hill country, and got to know some of the wives and kids. Huge thanks to Jonathan for putting it together.
New York City, 5/24. See #new-england channel for details.
Nashville, 5/29. See #tennessee channel for details.
San Francisco, 6/8. See #bay-area-and-NorCal channel for details.
Seattle, 6/26. See #PNW channel for details.
Finalizing June dates for DC, Atlanta, and SLC meetups this week.
Cocktail hour invite for Seattle meetup (6/26) available to subscribers below the paywall. EXIT cocktail hours are a great way to get to know the EXIT guys in your area and see if the group is right for you.
