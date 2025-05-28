How to Build a Great House (pt 3 of 4)

[Part 1]

In this episode of the Great Houses series, Greg discusses the “feudal instinct” — a different way of viewing the obligations between employers and employees, or patrons and clients.

The feudal instinct is the drive to fulfill one’s obligations within the ordo amoris: the concentric obligations to God, family, community, country, etc. People want to follow leaders and serve patrons who empower them to meet those obligations more fully than they could alone.

Other concepts:

Designing jobs and compensation schemes that make employees proud to serve the family

Structuring family members’ education and employment so that the family’s wealth edifies them and draws them closer together, rather than pushing them apart

Attaching conditions to employment that non-aligned people would find burdensome, as a selection method for the people you want in your world

Cultivating peers with jurisdictional separation to reduce attack surface and encourage community stability

Giving clients reliable access to the things they want, that they can’t afford to own

This recorded presentation and Q&A is the third in a four-part series.

EXIT Investment Syndicate

We had ~25 investors attend the calls to develop our principles and investment thesis — a very strong showing. We’ve been trying to figure out exactly how to do this for a long time, and I was humbled by the response from the guys.

This Thursday (5/29) at 7PM, we will present their chosen thesis and consider potential projects for fit with that thesis. If you are a member and have a project you’d like to present to the group, please be sure to attend.

We will have another call on Tuesday (6/3) to vote on projects — or, if necessary, to expand the search. Investment is currently open to active EXIT members only.

