How to Build a Great House (pt 3 of 4)

[Part 1]
[Part 2]
In this episode of the Great Houses series, Greg discusses the “feudal instinct” — a different way of viewing the obligations between employers and employees, or patrons and clients.
The feudal instinct is the drive to fulfill one’s obligations within the ordo amoris: the concentric obligations to God, family, community, country, etc. People want to follow leaders and serve patrons who empower them to meet those obligations more fully than they could alone.
Other concepts:
Designing jobs and compensation schemes that make employees proud to serve the family
Structuring family members’ education and employment so that the family’s wealth edifies them and draws them closer together, rather than pushing them apart
Attaching conditions to employment that non-aligned people would find burdensome, as a selection method for the people you want in your world
Cultivating peers with jurisdictional separation to reduce attack surface and encourage community stability
Giving clients reliable access to the things they want, that they can’t afford to own
This recorded presentation and Q&A is the third in a four-part series.
EXIT Investment Syndicate
We had ~25 investors attend the calls to develop our principles and investment thesis — a very strong showing. We’ve been trying to figure out exactly how to do this for a long time, and I was humbled by the response from the guys.
This Thursday (5/29) at 7PM, we will present their chosen thesis and consider potential projects for fit with that thesis. If you are a member and have a project you’d like to present to the group, please be sure to attend.
We will have another call on Tuesday (6/3) to vote on projects — or, if necessary, to expand the search. Investment is currently open to active EXIT members only.
EXIT News
Tuesday night full-group calls:
Tonight (5/27), we had our book club on Starship Troopers, by Robert Heinlein.
Next Tuesday (6/3), we will discuss the Investment Syndicate thesis.
On 6/10, we will discuss the EXIT fitness call and summer competition.
On 6/17, we will showcase the Tech and AI calls.
On 6/24, we will discuss content creation and publishing.
Member Meetups
Nashville, 5/29. See #tennessee channel for details. Cocktail hour invite below.
San Francisco, 6/8. See #bay-area-and-NorCal channel for details.
Seattle, 6/26. See #PNW channel for details.
Finalizing June dates for DC, Atlanta, and SLC meetups this week.
Cocktail hour invite for Nashville meetup (5/29) and Seattle meetup (6/26) available to subscribers below the paywall. EXIT cocktail hours are a great way to get to know the EXIT guys in your area and see if the group is right for you.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to EXIT Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.