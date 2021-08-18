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EXIT Podcast Episode 02: Tanner Guzy
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EXIT Podcast Episode 02: Tanner Guzy

Bennett's Demilich's avatar
Bennett's Demilich
Aug 18, 2021

Tanner is a founding member of EXIT and an expert in content creation and online entrepreneurship. After being doxxed in 2011 and frozen out of a career in talk radio, he built a style coaching and mentorship business, Masculine Style. We discuss:

  • surviving the first few weeks after getting doxxed

  • rhythms in generating and marketing your content

  • keeping the lights on while you build your business

  • building an affirmative culture, rather than just criticizing The System

  • being an aspirational figure for your kids

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