EXIT Podcast Episode 02: Tanner Guzy

Tanner is a founding member of EXIT and an expert in content creation and online entrepreneurship. After being doxxed in 2011 and frozen out of a career in talk radio, he built a style coaching and mentorship business, Masculine Style. We discuss:

surviving the first few weeks after getting doxxed

rhythms in generating and marketing your content

keeping the lights on while you build your business

building an affirmative culture, rather than just criticizing The System

being an aspirational figure for your kids