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EXIT Podcast Episode 05: Amazon Book Sales
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EXIT Podcast Episode 05: Amazon Book Sales

Bennett's Demilich's avatar
Bennett's Demilich
Aug 27, 2021

Exit member Robert B is a prolific side hustler who has cleared $1200-$2500 a month reselling books on Amazon for a few hours on the weekends. We take the first 20 minutes to dream about the future, then get down the the brass tacks of the retail arbitrage business. We discuss:

  • stability in mobility, freedom through diverse income streams

  • colonizing Detroit, nomadic pastoralism

  • is a "holy city" a contradiction in terms?

  • why used books are ideal for retail arbitrage

  • finding paydirt up & down the value chain

  • bringing your brain to "lowbrow" businesses

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