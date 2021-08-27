EXIT Podcast Episode 05: Amazon Book Sales

Exit member Robert B is a prolific side hustler who has cleared $1200-$2500 a month reselling books on Amazon for a few hours on the weekends. We take the first 20 minutes to dream about the future, then get down the the brass tacks of the retail arbitrage business. We discuss:

stability in mobility, freedom through diverse income streams

colonizing Detroit, nomadic pastoralism

is a "holy city" a contradiction in terms?

why used books are ideal for retail arbitrage

finding paydirt up & down the value chain

bringing your brain to "lowbrow" businesses