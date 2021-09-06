EXIT Podcast Episode 06: Homeschool (feat. J Reuben Clark)

Matthias Cicotte, better known to his friends as J. Reuben Clark, is a lawyer, homeschooler, & poster of good tweets. He is developing a series of history books for children based on classical sources (Plutarch's Lives, Caesar's Conquest of Gaul, etc). We discuss:

why literally any homeschool arrangement is better than public school

carving out room for boys in feminized education

the wastefulness of pushing kids (& adults) beyond their cognitive maturity

navigating the decline & fall of the empire, the future of BYU

the sportsbro, and what can be done about him