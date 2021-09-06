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EXIT Podcast Episode 06: Homeschool (feat. J Reuben Clark)
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EXIT Podcast Episode 06: Homeschool (feat. J Reuben Clark)

Bennett's Demilich's avatar
Bennett's Demilich
Sep 06, 2021

Matthias Cicotte, better known to his friends as J. Reuben Clark, is a lawyer, homeschooler, & poster of good tweets. He is developing a series of history books for children based on classical sources (Plutarch's Lives, Caesar's Conquest of Gaul, etc). We discuss:

  • why literally any homeschool arrangement is better than public school

  • carving out room for boys in feminized education

  • the wastefulness of pushing kids (& adults) beyond their cognitive maturity

  • navigating the decline & fall of the empire, the future of BYU

  • the sportsbro, and what can be done about him

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