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EXIT Podcast Episode 07: Citizen Hush
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EXIT Podcast Episode 07: Citizen Hush

Bennett's Demilich's avatar
Bennett's Demilich
Sep 10, 2021

Citizen Hush is a prolific content creator, entrepreneur, and a cool guy who likes guns a lot. He has dipped his toes into pretty much every hustle you can think of - from pulling weeds by the bucket to courting VCs for a tech startup - and the common thread running through all of it is a jealous defense of his personal liberty and autonomy. We discuss:

  • building content as a student rather than an expert

  • selling bots and the 'Wild West' era of social media

  • diversifying income streams

  • debt slavery and credentialism as social control

  • decentralized guns, money, media

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