EXIT Podcast Episode 07: Citizen Hush

Citizen Hush is a prolific content creator, entrepreneur, and a cool guy who likes guns a lot. He has dipped his toes into pretty much every hustle you can think of - from pulling weeds by the bucket to courting VCs for a tech startup - and the common thread running through all of it is a jealous defense of his personal liberty and autonomy. We discuss:

building content as a student rather than an expert

selling bots and the 'Wild West' era of social media

diversifying income streams

debt slavery and credentialism as social control

decentralized guns, money, media