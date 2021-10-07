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EXIT Podcast Episode 13: Carpet Cleaning
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EXIT Podcast Episode 13: Carpet Cleaning

Bennett's Demilich's avatar
Bennett's Demilich
Oct 07, 2021

Jeff & Rita Ebberts have been in the carpet cleaning business for over 35 years. We get into the details of that industry, but the real treasure here is what they've learned from struggle. They've had to move to a new city & start over from nothing twice. They invented a new cleaning solution, fought a seven-year legal battle with their franchisor over the IP, represented themselves after their lawyers quit the case, & won. Incredible story, don't miss this one.

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