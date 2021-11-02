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EXIT Podcast Episode 17: Urban Preparedness
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EXIT Podcast Episode 17: Urban Preparedness

Bennett's Demilich's avatar
Bennett's Demilich
Nov 02, 2021

Brice is a SOF veteran, an EXIT member, and founder of Antifragile Studies Group, a personal security consultancy. His organization helps individuals navigate dangerous urban environments, secure their homes, and prepare for increased volatility and unreliability in state services and the global supply chain.

We discuss:

  • Why there's no escaping urban living or global supply chain dysfunction

  • How individuals can stay safe and even thrive as their environment grows more chaotic

  • What and who you need to know to survive in a declining urban center

  • Skill development for civilians, in order of priority

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