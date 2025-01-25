"I'm just trying to hammer home how bad an idea it is to apply to a job"

This week, @MarmotRespecter presented to the guys on how to get a tech job in the “worst tech hiring market in 25 years”.

Marmot explains how AI is swamping automated systems and eliminating entry-level tech jobs, making it harder and harder to break in — and what our guys can do about it.

What employers are allowed to check about your resume

Who reads your resume, and how

How to sidestep automated systems and get your resume in human hands

How to get people advocating on your behalf internally

Acquiring credentials versus building a portfolio

How to avoid corporate H1B shenanigans

The future of remote work

How wordcels can get into tech companies

Most of what he describes is applicable to any corporate hiring process.

There’s a principle in negotiation called “BATNA” — your “best alternative to negotiated agreement”.

This describes the worst outcome you can accept in a negotiation before you’re better off walking away.

The more appealing your BATNA is, the more leverage you have in the negotiation, because it is comparatively easy for you to walk away (i.e. EXIT).

The more work you put into alternative ways of earning money, the more you can afford to push back on your employer. Some ways to build BATNA are entrepreneurship, creating side revenue streams, cutting costs, and developing new marketable skills — but knowing you can go out and get another job in a pinch is another powerful source of leverage.

Regardless of your employment situation, if someone else owns the process, the equipment, the network you need to feed, clothe, house, and educate your family, they control you.

That’s why EXIT is bigger than any one tactic: you don’t have to quit your job and join the circus, or live on a homestead, or learn to code, or become a plumber.

EXIT is about building sovereignty by exerting greater control over of the means of production. We help our guys launch businesses, but we also connect each other with jobs, share useful skills, invest together, etc.

Join us at exitgroup.us.

Also:

JD Vance wants more babies in the United States.

SecDef has seven kids. Elon Musk is shilling NatalCon on the timeline.

Now that we have permanently resolved all political questions under the aegis of the Living Constitution, Donald John Trump, it’s time to set our sights on the civilizational struggle of our time.

The nation or people that will dominate the 21st century will be the one that figures out how to raise families in a technologically progressive society.

China can get the right answers to every other social problem, but if they can’t convince their people that the game should go on, they will inevitably decline and recede.

The 2020s will be defined by AI, but the 2030s will be defined by demographics — and, for obvious reasons, the moves that will be decisive in 15 years have to be made now.

That’s why we’re hosting Natal Conference, March 28th and 29th, in Austin.

You should join us if:

You want to meet values-aligned individuals and families

You want to find solutions to the derangement of modern dating

You want to create good conditions for your children to have children

You want to protect your community’s reproductive and endocrine health

You want to find partners or investors for a natalist business or policy initiative

You want to preserve and grow wealth under conditions of demographic decline

Your ticket includes:

Pre-event virtual AMA/webinar with selected speakers

Dinner & symposium Friday March 28th at the Bullock Museum of Texas History

Full-day conference Saturday March 29th with breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the AT&T Conference Center (across the street from the Bullock Museum)

Access to (opt-in) attendee directory

Premium access to newsletters and digital copies of books authored by our speakers, including Domestic Extremist by Peachy Keenan, The Pragmatist’s Guide series by Malcolm and Simone Collins, Creating Future People by Jonny Anomaly, and more

​Use offer code NATALISM at checkout for 10% off your ticket.

See you in Austin.