Member Q&A with Alex Petkas (Cost of Glory)
Member Q&A with Alex Petkas (Cost of Glory)

Bennett's Phylactery
and
Alex Petkas
Oct 15, 2024
Paid
Share

Last week, we heard from

Alex Petkas
from the Cost of Glory Podcast. Alex is a former Classics professor from Princeton who is now focused on classical education, especially for men and boys.

We discuss:

  • How are the classics, especially the biographies of great men, are relevant to what we’re trying to accomplish?

  • What translations are most accurate and accessible?

  • Can we rebuild the engine of competition and cultivation that produced the greatest Greeks, Romans, and early Americans?

  • What’s the point of cultivating an energetic and dangerous spirit if there are no non-suicidal outlets for it?

  • How serious were the Greeks and Romans about their distaste for commerce?

  • How would a great Classical hero respond if placed in our time and circumstances? Would he self-immolate rather than live under such a system, or would he “play the long game”?

  • What is Alex’s personal vision for the future of classical education?

  • How can we get our kids accustomed to playful, proportionate physical and rhetorical violence?

  • Alex’s thoughts on various Classical scholars

Substack subscribers get access to the full recording and invites to EXIT cocktail hours, as well as our archive of all prior Q&As.

Full members participate in the Q&As, accountability, calls, meetups, and group chat with 225 other individually vetted members.

Apply for membership at exitgroup.us.

EXIT News

  • On tonight’s weekly group call (Tuesday, 9PM ET), we will discuss Fustel de Coulanges’ The Ancient Family. It’s a short but fascinating survey of the primordial religious and family practices of the proto-Indo-Europeans, as pieced together from study of Greek, Roman, and Hindu texts.

  • Last weekend, we got together in Washington DC for the Steve Sailer Noticing event, as well as a cocktail hour on the roof of the Watergate and a barbecue.

  • This Friday night (10/18), we will host a cocktail hour in Austin, TX in collaboration with Praxis. Invitation available below the paywall for subscribers. +1s welcome.

  • The DFW guys will be shooting airsoft on Saturday, 11/2. Members can inquire in the #texas channel.

  • Meetup in San Francisco, Saturday 11/9. This will be a family meetup, so bring the wife and kids. (Event may be postponed in the event of civil war.) Cocktail hour invite for subscribers below.

Appears in episode
Bennett's Phylactery
Alex Petkas
Writes Cost of Glory by Alex Petkas Subscribe
