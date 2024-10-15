Member Q&A with Alex Petkas (Cost of Glory)

Last week, we heard fromfrom the Cost of Glory Podcast. Alex is a former Classics professor from Princeton who is now focused on classical education, especially for men and boys.
We discuss:
How are the classics, especially the biographies of great men, are relevant to what we’re trying to accomplish?
What translations are most accurate and accessible?
Can we rebuild the engine of competition and cultivation that produced the greatest Greeks, Romans, and early Americans?
What’s the point of cultivating an energetic and dangerous spirit if there are no non-suicidal outlets for it?
How serious were the Greeks and Romans about their distaste for commerce?
How would a great Classical hero respond if placed in our time and circumstances? Would he self-immolate rather than live under such a system, or would he “play the long game”?
What is Alex’s personal vision for the future of classical education?
How can we get our kids accustomed to playful, proportionate physical and rhetorical violence?
Alex’s thoughts on various Classical scholars
