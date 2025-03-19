"It would be too stressful to do nothing." Dan Hess on birth rate collapse

Last week the EXIT guys had an open-ended Q&A with Dan Hess () about his quantitative research on birth rate decline.
Areas of volatility/opportunity
Potential corporate policies that could support families
Reactions to the demographic collapse “red pill”
Political consequences of differential rates of abortion
“If you could get an executive order signed, what would you write”
We’re having a second virtual meet-and-greet for NatalCon ticketholders this Thursday night, March 20th, at 7PM Central. The following NatalCon 2025 speakers will be present:
Peachy Keenan
Razib Khan
Lyman Stone
Yuri Bezmenov
Robin Hanson
Jessica Flanigan
Alex Petkas
Malcolm Collins
These pre-events are a great way to get the lay of the land and make the most of your time at NatalCon, so if you’re planning to come, don’t wait to get your ticket. Get to know the speakers and other attendees, ask questions of the organizers, and make new friends.
If you haven't signed up yet, the first ten signups can use offer code MEET&GREET30 for 30% off your ticket.
EXIT News
On Monday night, we concluded the first round of our six month Business Incubator — congrats to contest winners Social CrossTabs on the unanimous first-place decision from our investor-judges. Very impressive presentations from each of our four finalist teams.
On last week’s full group call, we heard from Catherine Pakaluk, author of Hannah’s Children on the kind of women who want to have babies, and where our guys can find them.
EXIT Houston meetup 6:30PM, Friday March 21st. Members can check in with the #texas channel for details.
EXIT Salt Lake City meetup 12:00PM, Friday March 21st. Members can check in with the #utah channel for details.
