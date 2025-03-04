Lomez on rebuilding culture in the wasteland

Recently we invited Lomez (of

) to a Q&A with EXIT guys to discuss his work at Passage Press and what he learned from his many years among the libtards as a lecturer in the English department at UC Irvine.

[First 30 minutes are free — full hour recording available for paid subscribers]

Questions/Topics:

Life in a “post-apocalyptic” culture, intellectually and aesthetically disconnected from the heights of the past

How to rebuild in the void

How to make better use of craft in writing by learning and internalizing the beats of a good pulp novel

Is patronage actually workable? Is it not happening because the talent is inadequate, because funders lack vision, or something else?

Telling better stories in everyday life

How to take over your local cultural organs

Can art aid in the regeneration of love, eros, and family formation?

Lomez will also join us later this month at NatalCon 2025, where he will speak on “Why you should care much less about your kids”. Use offer code LOMEZ for 10% off your ticket at natalism.org.

EXIT News

After four months, the EXIT Business Incubator is graduating our first cohort on March 17th, with pitch presentations in front of investor judges who will provide real-world feedback. Their choice of presentation will receive an $1,100 prize.

The Nashville EXIT guys toured the New Founding real estate development in Gainesboro, TN this week. Report to follow.

DFW EXIT had a meetup at a climbing gym followed by a cocktail hour.

I flew in for a Salt Lake City meetup — probably our best-attended yet, with fifteen at the full meetup and ~25 at the cocktail hour. Cookout and unconference at a member’s home Tour of a mixed-use real estate development under construction by his company Dinner at The Gateway Cocktail hour with Substack subscribers at a luxury hotel downtown

NYC EXIT will meet 3/8 — check the #new-england chat for details.

I will fly out for the Seattle EXIT meetup 3/8 (This Saturday). RSVP link available for subscribers at the bottom of the page here .

We’re preparing an EXIT real estate meetup after Natal Conference to discuss our build in the Texas Hill Country.

[nothing below the paywall]